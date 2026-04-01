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Why do I feel like everyone hates me?

Wellness
 By Esther Muchene | 5 days ago  | 2 Min read
Why do I feel like everyone hates me?
 If you experienced rejection at an early stage of your life, then your brain may be stuck in a state of high alert (Photo: Gemini)

Feeling as if everyone you encounter hates you is an exhausting and isolating experience. Whether you’re at school, in the workplace, or at home, the feeling that people cannot stand your presence eventually creates a constant state of emotional defences.

This is not about having a few enemies but a recurring pattern where every social environment feels like a battlefield.

When a person feels like this, they struggle with two very painful questions. Is the problem rooted in who they are? Or are they simply surrounded by people who don’t understand them?

The reality in this case is a complex mix of how we see ourselves and how those views change our behaviour towards others.

Psychologically, this is tied to perceived social rejection. Research shows that persistent feelings of being disliked can be linked to social anxiety or a nervous system that is so sensitive it is always scanning for threats.

And when you expect to be rejected, you unconsciously change how you act to protect yourself. This may result in you becoming overly quiet, defensive or sharp with your words. Unfortunately, these survival mechanisms meant to prevent more pain usually backfire and here is how.

When you walk into a room expecting people to judge you, your body language shows. For instance, you may avoid eye contact or appear cold, thus making others feel unwelcome and they pull back or treat you with some attitude, which now confirms your bias and fear that you are disliked.

At this point, you must determine whether it is a ‘’you’’ problem or a ‘’them’’ problem by sitting yourself down in a quiet place and examining your history honestly. While it is unlikely that everyone, everywhere you go, will treat you ‘’cruelly’’ intentionally, you may be stuck in a pattern.

If you experienced rejection at an early stage of your life, then your brain may be stuck in a state of high alert. And just like that, you may misinterpret a busy coworker’s silence as an attitude or a family member’s opinion as a personal attack on you.

Handling this cycle requires you to learn to separate your worth from others' reactions. Break the habit of mind-reading and acting as though you know exactly what others are thinking about. That is essential for your peace of mind. If the feeling of being hated persists despite your best efforts to be kind and open, seek professional help. A therapist will help you identify if certain habits may be causing friction or if you’re suffering from a distorted image of how you see yourself. 

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