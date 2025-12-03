×
Never give up, difficult times don't last

Wellness
 By Bishop David Muriithi | 4 hours from now  | 4 Min read
Never give up, difficult times don't last
 Never give up, difficult times don’t last (Photo: iStock)

Are you at a point of giving up or letting go? The way a person handles difficult times can make the difference between living a life of victory and one filled with bitterness, hostility, and anger. Difficult times are seasonal and have a purpose. Apostle Paul experienced failure after failure, but each time he came out victorious, and we can learn a lot from him. 

When people go through failure and difficult times, the questions they ask are, “Why has God allowed this to happen to me? Why are people doing this to me?” The right question to ask is, “What can I learn from this experience?” Many people fail not because they lack talent but because they give up too soon. 

“We are hard pressed on every side, yet not crushed; we are perplexed, but not in despair; persecuted, but not forsaken; struck down, but not destroyed” (2nd Corinthians 4:8-9). To paraphrase: on the outside, everything seems to be going against me, but I am not defeated. Winners do not quit, and quitters do not win. To succeed in life and impact others, God requires us to develop the characteristics of determination and persistence - steadfastness, endurance or faithfulness. 

American inventor Thomas Edison had tried 10,000 different pieces of material to make the light bulb. When asked how it felt to fail so many times, he said he had not failed; rather, he now knows 10,000 materials that do not work. He also added that genius is 10 per cent inspiration and 90 per cent perspiration. 

A diligent and persistent person cannot be regarded as a failure because of one thing unless they give up. They begin their success at the point where someone else gave up. It does not matter if you had a setback or detour, or if things did not go as you had planned. 

Why do people give up easily? First, the person was never serious about their goal in the first place. If you are half-hearted, lukewarm and reluctant in doing something, then when the going gets tough or hard, you will give up. Faith that tires before the end had a flaw from the beginning. Jesus said that one has to first count the cost of being his follower; to figure it out in advance - the time, resources and commitment. 

Second, people lose sight of their goal. They start right, but over time, they get bogged down in the trivia and mundane. Problems and challenges of life cause them to lose the passion, purpose and focus of their goal. They no longer have a reason to pursue and keep on keeping on. The secret is to deal with the problems that may discourage you without taking your eyes off the goal. 

Scoffers

Third, people begin to operate and live by their feelings instead of their commitments. If you do only the things that you feel like doing, you will never achieve or accomplish anything. One must master their feelings and moods and not allow them to override their commitments. For example, imagine what would happen to a fisher’s livelihood if they do not go fishing because they do not feel like going out into the lake. 

Fourth, people give up when they are criticised. Every idea has its critics! If you get a great idea or project, or dream, I can guarantee you that there will be someone who will think of it as dumb, impossible or too expensive. 

The bible admonishes us to stay away from scoffers. Such people not only discourage you but also dampen your spirits and attitude. Remain persistent and you will outlast your critics. Do not pay attention to critics because there will always be someone who does not agree with anything you do. 

To ensure you do not give up, learn to have positive thoughts so that you do not get discouraged easily. Pray and meditate on the Word of God. “For as a man thinks in his heart, so is he” (Proverbs 23:7). And those who wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; mount up with wings like eagles, run and not grow weary and walk and not faint. 

Learn to pace yourself by not doing everything all at once. As the saying goes, ‘Rome was not built in a day’. Just like in a marathon, you do not run with all your energy in the first kilometre and expect to finish the race. Christian living is similar to a marathon race - we should run it with endurance or patience. 

Affirm the promises of God in your life to keep you energised and focused. Be confident that “He who began a good work in you will complete it until the day of Jesus Christ” (Philippians 1:6). In addition, remember that it is God who works in you both to will and to do for his good pleasure. 

Jerry Lamon Falwell, an American Southern Baptist Pastor, says, “You do not determine a man’s greatness by his talent or wealth or education or ability but by what it takes to discourage him.” Never give up! 

Bishop Muriithi is the Founder & Overseer, House of Grace International Ministries

