Learn the art of saying no

Wellness
 By Eve Waruingi | 3 hours from now  | 3 Min read
 Learn the art of saying no (Photo: iStock)

We live in a world that expects us to be everything to everyone. We’re expected to smile when we’re tired, give when we’re running on empty, and always be available, attentive and accommodating. Over time, this constant giving can leave us feeling drained and resentful, and, to be honest, a little lost. However, the answer to reclaiming our energy is simple. It begins with two simple letters: ‘no’.

Saying no is not cruel. It is not selfish. In its own way, it is an act of radical self-respect. Yet for many of us, those two letters can feel impossibly heavy. We worry about disappointing friends, angering colleagues or appearing ‘difficult’. We convince ourselves that our needs must always come second. However, each time we override our own needs, we chip away at the very energy we need to live life to the fullest. Saying no is not rejection; it is protection. It is preservation. It is an act of love towards the person we sometimes forget to care for: ourselves.

The first step is understanding your limits. What feels too heavy? What demands too much? Perhaps it is a weekend packed with errands and obligations, or a project at work that stretches you past your breaking point. Perhaps it is simply the quiet moments you crave for yourself, moments that are swallowed up by the constant pull of other people’s needs. When we know what matters most to us, saying no becomes less about confrontation and more about clarity.

And when you do speak it, let it be gentle. You do not owe a long explanation or an apology. Sometimes a simple, “I won’t be able to take this on right now,” or “I need to focus on myself,” is enough. A well-placed no carries more grace than any over-explained yes. It communicates respect for yourself and for others, without diminishing either.

Guilt often follows. It creeps in, telling us that we are failing, that we are unkind, and that we are selfish. But here’s the truth: prioritising your needs is not selfish. It is human. It is necessary. Every time you honour your limits, you refill the well of your energy, and only then can you show up fully in the ways that matter most.

Start small if it helps. Perhaps you decline a social invitation, or say no to a favour that would stretch you too thin. Each subtle act of self-respect builds courage for the larger, harder no’s, the ones that protect your mental space, your emotional boundaries, and ultimately, your very life. And through it all, remember: saying no is ultimately saying yes to yourself, to your calm and to your freedom.

Some will be disappointed. That is inevitable. But the right people, those who love and respect you, will understand and honour your boundaries. And those who don’t may teach you an equally important lesson: not every energy drain is yours to carry.

The art of saying no is not learned overnight. It requires patience, practice and a willingness to trust yourself. But each no is a gentle reclamation, a small victory that grows into freedom. Your energy is precious, and protecting it is not just an act of survival; it is an act of grace, of presence, of life lived intentionally. In the sublime, unwavering power of a well-placed no, you give yourself the gift of being truly, wholly and unapologetically you!

