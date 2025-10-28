Finding peace when therapy feels out of reach (Photo:iStock)

Paid therapy plays a crucial role in supporting mental wellbeing, yet for many people it remains out of reach. The cost of professional help often keeps those in need from seeking it.

Meanwhile, the realities of modern life, such as financial strain, job pressure and family demands, continue to fuel stress. Without affordable options, many are left to manage their struggles alone.

Counselling psychologist Jacob Anampiu says that while therapy is beneficial, there are practical, cost-free ways to support mental wellbeing. “Good mental health begins with awareness,” he says. “When people understand what affects their moods and how to respond, they start to regain control.”

One effective approach is mindfulness, a simple practice that involves paying attention to the present moment without judgment. “Mindfulness helps people notice their thoughts instead of being carried away by them,” Anampiu explains. “That awareness helps calm the mind.”

Meditation, even for a few minutes each day, can ease anxiety and lift mood. Free apps such as Insight Timer and Smiling Mind offer guided sessions that are easy to follow at home.

Another essential step is getting enough sleep. “Sleep is not a reward; it is part of mental recovery,” Anampiu says. “Set a regular bedtime, avoid screens before sleeping, and create a peaceful environment. Rest allows the brain to process emotions and recharge.”

Consistent sleep helps regulate mood and improve focus, yet it is often the first thing neglected when life becomes overwhelming.

For those exploring self-guided methods, cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) offers practical tools that can be used independently. CBT helps people recognise negative thought patterns and replace them with realistic ones.

“You can start by observing your thoughts when you are upset and asking yourself whether they are entirely true,” Anampiu advises; “Often they are exaggerated or distorted.”

This approach, sometimes called self-directed therapy, is not a replacement for professional help, but it can supplement efforts when therapy is out of reach. It works best for people whose symptoms are moderate and do not interfere with daily life.

Physical activity remains one of the simplest and most effective ways to feel better. Exercise releases endorphins, the chemicals that create a sense of well-being. “You do not need a gym membership or expensive equipment,” Anampiu says.

“A brisk walk, stretching, or any form of movement helps clear the mind and lift the spirit.” Even short bursts of activity can make a difference in energy and motivation. A report by Harvard Health Publishing says that regular physical activity not only benefits the body but also boosts mood and mental resilience.

Modern life also calls for stepping back from social media. While online platforms help people stay connected, they can also feed anxiety and loneliness. Studies have shown that constant scrolling encourages comparison and fuels feelings of inadequacy, as people often measure their lives against others’ highlights. Taking regular breaks or setting time limits for online use can help restore perspective, improve focus, and promote peace of mind.

Equally important is maintaining a human connection. The World Health Organization identifies social support as one of the strongest protectors against mental distress.

“When people isolate themselves, their thoughts become heavier,” Anampiu explains. “Speaking to a trusted friend or relative can ease the burden. Sometimes all someone needs is to feel heard.”

Connecting with others who share similar experiences can also help. Support groups, whether community-based or online, often provide a safe space to talk and listen without judgment. It is important to realise that support does not always come from therapy alone. Talking to someone who understands what you are going through can make a real difference.

Spending time in nature also helps restore calm. A 2020 study in Frontiers in Psychology found that even 20 minutes in a green space can lower stress hormones and improve focus.

Nature offers a sense of quiet and balance that encourages reflection and emotional reset. Whether it is sitting outside, walking in a park, or tending to a garden, the experience of being outdoors reminds us to slow down, breathe, and reconnect with ourselves.