Six ways you can practice sensual living (Photo: iStock)

Intimacy is usually between two people, but sensuality starts from within. Sensual self-care is the act of nurturing your relationship with your body and senses; it’s about being fully in tune with how you experience touch, scent, sound, taste and sight.

Research studies in psychology show that engaging the senses purposely can lower stress hormones, enhance self-esteem and promote body awareness. This kind of self-care can also be found in ordinary, everyday moments where you get yourself to pay attention to sensations.

You can pamper yourself through touch by wearing soft fabrics that feel soothing on the skin. You can also give attention to your body as you take your time to apply body oils or lotion slowly and feel its effect.

Other ways include taking a long, warm shower and feeling the water run over your body, followed by gentle self-massage. Engaging the sense of touch encourages body acceptance and comfort.

Regarding sound, music is one of the easiest ways to tap into your sensual side. Listen to songs that calm you or elicit emotions. You can also read intimate poetry or a novel out loud and visualise each word and its rhythm to experience art in a new way.

Take the time to sip tea slowly, savour a bite of chocolate, or pay attention to the aroma and flavour of food. Taking the time to enjoy food enables you to be present and mindful.

To stimulate your senses through scent, try diffusing essential oils or perfumes, lighting scented candles, or burning incense with aphrodisiac scents like jasmine, strawberry, or sandalwood. Keeping fresh flowers or taking aromatherapy baths can also heighten your sensuality.

You can feast your eyes on aesthetics that speak to your sensual side through sight, such as slow colouring. Look at nature, sunrises, and sunsets, and feel present in those moments.

Finally, express your sensuality through movement by dancing to music that you enjoy, stretching, doing breathwork, or practising gentle yoga. Moving intentionally helps you feel in touch with your body.