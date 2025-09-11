Navigating emotional overwhelm with strength and clarity (Photo: iStock)

Experiencing emotional overwhelm is an inevitable part of being human. As Mr Rodgers Muriuki, an experienced therapist, points out, positive and negative emotions are a fundamental aspect of our psychological makeup.

However, how we process these emotions can deeply influence our mental health, relationships and overall well-being. While it’s completely normal to feel sadness, anger, or frustration at times, relying on unhealthy coping mechanisms can lead to even greater distress.

Instead, Mr Muriuki advocates for a mindful approach to emotional processing, one that fosters emotional resilience and promotes long-term well-being.

The first step toward healthy emotional processing is recognising and naming emotions. Mr Muriuki explains that identifying emotions with precision, such as distinguishing between sadness, disappointment, or anxiety, can help demystify them.

“When we name an emotion, we reduce its power over us,” he says. This act of labelling allows individuals to step back and observe their feelings objectively, rather than being consumed by them. For example, acknowledging “I feel overwhelmed” or “I am experiencing grief” creates psychological distance that can prevent emotions from spiralling out of control.

Doreen Karambu, a community counsellor, shares her personal strategy: “When I’m facing a tough moment, I first recognise and name my emotion for what it is. If it’s too overwhelming, I step away and take a few deep breaths to help clear the fog in my mind.” Similarly, Dennis Mwenda, a youth mentor, adds, “I usually go for a walk to cool off; it gives me space to think without the emotions taking over.”

Once emotions are identified, Mr Muriuki emphasises the importance of accepting them without judgment. Suppressing or fighting emotions often intensifies them, leading to unhealthy behaviours. “By accepting our emotions, we allow ourselves to experience the full spectrum of our being,” he explains.

This mindset aligns with principles from mindfulness-based cognitive therapy, which encourages individuals to observe their emotions without trying to change or suppress them. This shift in perspective reduces internal conflict and lays the foundation for healthier emotional processing.

Understanding the root causes of emotions is also essential for managing them effectively. Mr Muriuki advises individuals to reflect on the triggers or circumstances that gave rise to their emotional state. “Ask yourself, ‘What event or thought sparked this feeling?’” he suggests. This exploration may involve examining recent arguments, stressful situations at work, or even unresolved past experiences.

Journaling can be a helpful tool here, allowing individuals to identify patterns and gain insight into recurring emotional triggers. Psychological theories, particularly cognitive-behavioural therapy (CBT), suggest that emotions are often tied to specific thoughts or beliefs. By identifying these, individuals can challenge unhelpful thought patterns and address the root causes of their emotional distress.

Karambu notes a generational shift in how emotions are handled: “I think young people today are more open about seeking therapy apps or online communities, whereas older generations might have bottled things up due to stigma.”

Mr Muriuki also stresses the importance of channelling emotions into healthy outlets to prevent them from manifesting in destructive ways. “Emotions are energy and they need to be expressed,” he says. Creative activities such as painting, writing, or making music can serve as powerful tools for processing complex feelings.

Physical activities, like running, yoga, or even a brisk walk, help release pent-up emotional energy. Mr Muriuki also recommends mindfulness practices like meditation or deep-breathing exercises, which have been shown to reduce stress and improve emotional regulation.