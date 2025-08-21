×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Learning music may slow brain ageing, boost cognition, say scientists

Wellness
 By Noel Nabiswa | 2 weeks ago  | 3 Min read
Learning music may slow brain aging, boost cognition, say scientists
 Learning music may slow brain aging, boost cognition, say scientists (Photo: iStock)

According to two recent studies, older adults who play musical instruments have healthier brains, further suggesting that tickling the ivories could help to protect one from dementia.

While one study looked at the effects of practising music for decades, the other investigated picking up a new instrument later in life.

But in both, playing music was associated with better brain health and less age-related cognitive decline.

The first study that was published in PLOS Biology was a collaboration between scientists in Canada and China. Scientists recruited 50 adults with an average age of 65; half had played an instrument for at least 32 years and the other half did not play an instrument.

They also recruited 24 young people, with an average age of 23, who had no musical training. The scientists scanned the participants using Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) to measure the blood flow in their brains.

During their scans, the participants had to listen to a recording of someone speaking above the background noise of 50 other people talking. They were asked to identify what the main speaker was saying.

When scanning the participants’ brains, the scientists found that the older musicians’ brains responded to the challenge similarly to the younger participants’ brains.

The older non-musicians showed signs of age-related cognitive decline. Specifically, while the musicians benefited from strong connections in the right sides of their brains, the non-musicians did not and had to compensate by using the left side of their brains as well. This may sound like a good thing, but it puts more strain on the brain.

“Just like a well-tuned instrument doesn’t need to be played louder to be heard, the brains of older musicians stay finely tuned thanks to years of training,” said co-author Dr Yi Du, from the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

“Our study shows that this musical experience builds cognitive reserve, helping their brains avoid the usual age-related overexertion when trying to understand speech in noisy places.”

As we age, many of our brain’s functions, such as memory, learning and perception, deteriorate, which can eventually lead to dementia.

But scientists believe cognitive reserve, the brain’s ability to cope with damage and decline, might help to build resilience and stave off this decline.

It’s not clear how this works, Dr Morten Scheibye-Knudsen, an associate professor of ageing at the University of Copenhagen in Denmark, stated in the report.

While some studies have shown that we can improve our brain health by exercising our brain,s such as by playing a musical instrument, learning a new language or completing sudokus and crossword puzzles, he said other studies have shown mixed results.

“In general, it is advised to train your brain, but the data is actually not that clear,” said Scheibye-Knudsen. But another recent study, published in Imaging Neuroscience, it also suggested that musical practice might bolster brain health even if the individual starts playing in old age.

Scientists at Kyoto University, in Japan, followed up on a previous study they conducted involving 53 older people with an average age of 73 who learnt to play a musical instrument for four months. In this initial study, they did not observe much difference in the participants’ brain health.

Four years later, the scientists conducted MRI scans on the same participants, 13 of whom had continued practising music while they completed a verbal memory test.

Those who had stopped playing their newly learned instruments performed less well on memory tests. In fact, their putamen, the brain region responsible for motor function, learning and memory, had actually shrunk in volume.

However, those who had continued playing music for the four years since the initial study did not show these signs of cognitive decline.

Scheibye-Knudsen said the study suggested that “playing a musical instrument may have direct positive effects not only on preserving your cognitive function as you age but also keeping your brain structurally intact.”

He added, “There are additional benefits to playing an instrument outside of what this study investigated, including increased social interactions, which is very important as we age.

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Easy recipe: Vegetable cheese-filled naan
Easy recipe: Vegetable cheese-filled naan
Next article
Small daily practices that drastically reduce stress
Small daily practices that drastically reduce stress
.

Similar Articles

Easy recipe: Swahili beef biryani
By Chef Ali Mandhry Aug. 30, 2025
Easy recipe: Swahili beef biryani
Cocktail bar: The between the sheets
By Molly Chebet Aug. 29, 2025
Cocktail bar: The between the sheets
Healing from toxicity without losing yourself
By Bishop David Muriithi Aug. 29, 2025
Healing from toxicity without losing yourself
.

Latest Articles

Snacking on almonds daily can help cut cholesterol
Snacking on almonds daily can help cut cholesterol
Living
By Noel Nabiswa
9h ago
Surprising ways stress unsettles your gut health
Health
By Ryan Kerubo
10h ago
Learning disorders: Understanding the hidden struggles
Living
By Mugambi Mbaabu
Sep. 3, 2025
How do I say "no" to sex without hurting my husband's feelings?
Relationships
By Chris Hart
Sep. 3, 2025
.

Recommended Articles

>Coping with parental rejection
By Esther Muchene Aug. 28, 2025
Coping with parental rejection
>How meat is making our medicines useless
By Ryan Kerubo Aug. 28, 2025
How meat is making our medicines useless
>Easy recipe: Chicken and veggie pizza
By Chef Ali Mandhry Aug. 27, 2025
Easy recipe: Chicken and veggie pizza
>Feeling stuck? It might be internal conflict
By Esther Muchene Aug. 27, 2025
Feeling stuck? It might be internal conflict
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved