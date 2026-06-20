Too hot to handle? Why dating rich, handsome men could end in heartbreak

Hi Chris!

Not surprisingly I like dating good looking guys who’ve got plenty of money! But things never work out. Sooner or later they start calling the shots and looking around. What am I doing wrong?

Handsome’n rich

Hi Handsome’n rich!

It’s not you. Handsome rich guys are definitely prone to cheating and controlling behaviour. The same is true when a couple starts off equal, but things change.

Which means relationships often fail when someone loses their job or becomes wealthy. So you’re more likely to be happy with someone who matches you well in terms of their appearance, education, finances and social skills.

Everything starts off with appearance. Women prefer men who look sexually mature and approachable. Tall, powerful shoulders and narrow waist. With smooth, self-assured movements that say he knows what he’s doing.

Men, of course, go for youth. Slender waist, glowing skin and clear eyes. An uninhibited smile and plenty of self-confidence. Happy and fun-loving. Graceful and enthusiastic.

So make a realistic assessment of your appearance and aim for a close match. Then you’ll get along fine. You’ll even be sexier together! You see it happening in bars. Good matches kiss and cuddle. While less similar couples hardly ever seem to touch one another.

Choose clothes that demonstrate your taste, and build up your social skills. Make your voice clear and low, with every word accurately pronounced and impactful.

Develop your self-confidence and personality. Focus all your attention on your date rather than on your own doubts and anxieties.

Try always to be kind and helpful towards everyone around you even when there’s little chance of any sort of reward. That attitude of mind alone will make you attractive to the good guys. As will being financially responsible, receptive to new ideas, flexible and open to new experiences.

Because all those drop dead gorgeous rich guys are generally more trouble that they’re worth. They’ll always make you miserable sooner or later as their bad side gradually becomes apparent.

So aim to date guys who’re more like you in future and all will be fine.

All the best,

Chris