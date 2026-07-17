Are you being ghosted? Here are subtle slow-fade signs

Those who choose the slow fade do so since honest conversations need vulnerability (Photo: iStock)

A slow fade is a long silence from a romantic partner mixed with declining effort and inconsistent communication before they completely cut off all ties.

Jehan Rajendra, founder of Agilis, a dating platform designed to foster genuine relationships, describes a slow fade as a passive way of ending a relationship. “It's a less confrontational approach than an outright break-up. But it can be just as, if not more, confusing and painful for the person on the receiving end,” Jehan said in an article.

Consultant psychologist James Bosse says the slow fade differs from ghosting because it prolongs uncertainty. After all, you're never entirely sure where you stand.

“With ghosting, the person disappears completely, and the relationship is effectively over. With a slow fade, someone is unavailable over weeks or months before eventually disappearing,” he says.

James explains that the earliest signs are subtle. While the person’s words are warm or polite, their effort steadily declines. This may show up as less frequent communication, delayed replies, cancelled plans and a noticeable lack of curiosity about your life.

He says those who choose the slow fade do so since honest conversations need vulnerability. Some people find disappearing easier than having an uncomfortable conversation. It may stem from fear of conflict, rejection, guilt or hurting the other person.

However, Bosse discourages the thinking that every slow fade is intentional.

“Sometimes people become emotionally overwhelmed. Depression, grief or burnout can make them withdraw unintentionally. In other cases, feelings change and the distance grows," he says.

He adds that being genuinely busy looks different from emotionally disengaging.

“Busy people usually reconnect and suggest another time to meet. Someone who is disengaging rarely makes an effort to maintain the connection. Conversations become flat and emotionally distant,” he notes.

He says that certain personality traits can also make slow fading more likely. People who are conflict-avoidant, emotionally immature or uncomfortable with vulnerability are more likely to use this pattern. Still, he points out that not everyone with an avoidant attachment style will slow fade, but the behaviour is more common.

James says one of the clearest signs is when one person is carrying the relationship while the other contributes very little. He believes many people ignore these warning signs since hope overrides reality.

“People tend to believe excuses because the alternative is painful. Confirmation bias, fear of loss and low self-worth can lead someone to keep rationalising behaviour instead of accepting what's happening,” he says.

Compared with outright rejection, he notes that the emotional impact of a slow fade is more damaging, for it delays closure. An honest rejection allows you to grieve and heal. A slow fade keeps you going back and forth between hope and disappointment. That uncertainty breeds anxiety, rumination, and self-doubt.

If you think someone is slowly withdrawing, he recommends addressing it calmly instead of making accusations. Approach the conversation with curiosity. Ask honest questions instead of assuming the worst.

He also advises against chasing someone who is clearly pulling away.

“Avoid begging, constantly pursuing them or abandoning your own needs to keep them interested. You cannot force someone to stay,” he says.

Protecting your emotional wellbeing, he says, starts with self-compassion. A slow fade reveals more about the other person’s ability to handle discomfort than it does about your worth. It can also reveal emotional immaturity, conflict avoidance, indecision and poor communication skills.

“Someone withdrawing isn’t proof that you are unworthy. Maintain healthy routines, keep strong boundaries and lean on supportive friends and family,” he advises.

He further encourages strengthening boundaries and choosing emotionally available partners. Avoid spending months chasing clarity from someone who has no intention of giving it.

A healthy relationship, he explains, means making honest conversations feel emotionally safe rather than avoiding and slow-fading.

While relationships can recover after a slow fade, James says it would need both partners to recommit to the relationship with accountability and consistent behavioural change.

“Even so, healthy relationships are not measured by constant communication but by steady care, honest communication and mutual effort,” he says.