Look sharp, feel fresh: Grooming tips for men on the go (Photo: iStock)

For many men, travel has become second nature. Nairobi is no longer just a gateway for leisure trips but a thriving hub for regional business, international conferences and long-haul journeys.

Yet as every frequent flyer knows, the way you arrive matters almost as much as the journey itself. Looking and feeling fresh after hours in the air is no small feat, but Qatar Airways’ male cabin crew seem to have mastered the art. Impeccably dressed and well-groomed despite gruelling shifts at 35,000 feet, they offer a blueprint that any traveller can borrow.

The airline explains that grooming is more than a matter of vanity. “Although cabins are more humid than they used to be, the cabin environment can still dry out your skin. Using a facial mist or moisturiser during your flight can keep your skin fresh.” That single step, they add, can make the difference between looking drained and appearing composed, professional and ready for what awaits.

1. Hydrate constantlyCabin air is notoriously dehydrating. A facial mist or moisturiser applied mid-flight can prevent your skin from drying out and help you arrive looking refreshed. Staying hydrated also means drinking water throughout the flight and avoiding too much caffeine or alcohol.

2. Pack a smart carry-onSeasoned travellers know that a few grooming essentials can transform the way you feel at your destination. Qatar Airways suggests deodorant, a face cleanser, aftershave lotion, lip balm and a comb as non-negotiables. A spare shirt and socks are equally important. Changing just before landing lifts your spirits and sends the right message when you step out of the airport.

3. Use airline amenities wiselyIf you are fortunate enough to fly in Qatar Airways’ Qsuite, their Diptyque amenity kits are a real bonus. Stocked with lip balm, face cream, body lotion and an exclusive fragrance, they are designed to keep you looking and feeling sharp until the moment you land.

4. Go easy on hair productsThe temptation to tame every strand can backfire. Too much hair gel or wax leaves hair greasy and clogs the scalp. Travellers are better served by easy-to-maintain hairstyles that require little attention and still look professional.

5. Shave with careMen with sensitive skin are advised to prepare properly. A warm towel softens facial hair and opens pores before shaving. A gel designed for sensitive skin reduces irritation, and the sharpest razors should always be used once and discarded immediately.

6. Adjust to your destinationEvery climate demands its own routine. In hot destinations, linen clothing and sunscreen are essential. Dry climates require hydration inside and out. That means drinking plenty of water, eating water-rich foods like fruit, and using moisturisers with a high sun protection factor (SPF). In cold climates, moisturiser remains your best friend, and natural fabrics like wool worn in layers help you stay warm without bulk.

7. Maximise layoversDuring a layover, travellers can take advantage of airport facilities where available, such as spas, gyms, steam baths, showers and even massages. Even if time is short, a simple refresh with water or wipes, a change of shirt and socks, deodorant, fresh breath and a quick tidy of your hair can work wonders

8. Revive on arrivalThe first hours after reaching your destination set the tone. Getting your clothes pressed or laundered instantly restores polish. Light exercise or even a brisk walk boosts circulation and shakes off jet lag, but strenuous workouts are best avoided just before sleep.

The rise of men’s grooming is more than anecdotal. According to Research and Markets, the global male personal care industry is expected to reach 67.2 billion US dollars by 2030, with growth averaging over nine per cent annually.

BeautyMatter notes that men’s skincare specifically is expanding quickly, while Mintel highlights that in the United States, facial skincare use among men surged by 68 per cent in just two years, rising from 31 per cent in 2022 to 52 per cent in 2024. In Kenya too, Euromonitor reports a sharp rise in men investing in grooming products, driven by changing attitudes and the recognition that personal presentation is integral to both professional success and social confidence.

For Kenyan men travelling out of Nairobi, grooming is no longer an afterthought. It is a powerful tool for making the right impression and feeling comfortable in your own skin. The art of staying sharp in the sky is neither complicated nor time-consuming, as Qatar Airways demonstrates through the example of its crew.

A few smart habits, a little preparation and an understanding of what works best for your skin and environment can ensure that you do not just arrive at your destination but arrive at your best.