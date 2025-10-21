×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Is there a way to spot predators so we can avoid them?

Relationships
 By Chris Hart | 3 hours from now  | 2 Min read
 Is there a way to spot predators so we can avoid them? (Photo:iStock)

Hi Chris,

Recently, one of the girls in the office was sexually harassed and it’s set us all talking. Is it possible to spot men who do stuff like that, so we can avoid them?

Harassed

 

Hi Harassed!

It’s difficult to identify potential offenders. Early researchers focused on men who had been convicted, but this proved to be misleading because men in prison are usually involved in many different types of crime. Most men who behave inappropriately towards women aren’t career criminals. In fact, this is likely their only offence.

They come from every community and social group. Married men are just as likely to offend as single men. Personal traits are important: for example, narcissists are much more likely to be sexual predators than empathetic men. Offenders usually start when they’re young, while they’re at school or in their first couple of years at college.

They probably first cross the line with someone they know. Therefore, occasional offenders are much more common on school and college campuses than people realise. Some people commit one or two sexual offences and then stop. Others continue for years.

The difference between one-off and repeat offenders isn’t clear-cut. However, men who express remorse for their actions generally won’t reoffend, while those who blame their victim probably will.

Offenders are more likely to be heavy drinkers and to be aroused by violent pornography. They believe ‘rape myths’, such as ‘no means yes’, use hostile language when speaking about women, and have friends who are also sexually aggressive.

They are also surprisingly open about the issue of consent. While they readily agree that they did not have consent, when asked if what they did was ‘something like rape’, they will almost always say no.

This disconnect from reality is very typical. It’s not that these men deny what happened. They just don’t see that it was wrong.

This is another important trait shared by men who sexually harass or assault. They never admit that they are the problem.

All the best,

Chris

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Is there a way to spot predators so we can avoid them?
Is there a way to spot predators so we can avoid them?
Next article
How do we keep the spark alive after the honeymoon phase?
How do we keep the spark alive after the honeymoon phase?
.

Similar Articles

'Slow fade' is worse than ghosting in relationships
By Ann Wairimu Oct. 17, 2025
'Slow fade' is worse than ghosting in relationships
How couples can handle mismatched desires
By Anjellah Owino Oct. 15, 2025
How couples can handle mismatched desires
What small, daily rituals can bring my husband and me closer?
By Chris Hart Oct. 14, 2025
What small, daily rituals can bring my husband and me closer?
.

Latest Articles

Is there a way to spot predators so we can avoid them?
Is there a way to spot predators so we can avoid them?
Relationships
By Chris Hart
1h ago
Understanding and managing work-related stress
Wellness
By Esther Muchene
3h ago
How to avoid financial scams in the digital age
Managing Your Money
By Anjellah Owino
3h ago
How do we keep the spark alive after the honeymoon phase?
Relationships
By Chris Hart
3h ago
.

Recommended Articles

>When does control cross the line into an abusive relationship?
By Chris Hart Oct. 14, 2025
When does control cross the line into an abusive relationship?
>Is the heart truly innocent in love, or does it all come from the brain?
By Kenyatta Otieno Oct. 9, 2025
Is the heart truly innocent in love, or does it all come from the brain?
>Ways to deepen your connection with words
By Anjellah Owino Oct. 7, 2025
Ways to deepen your connection with words
>Is there more to cheating than just the physical act?
By Chris Hart Oct. 6, 2025
Is there more to cheating than just the physical act?
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved