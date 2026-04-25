Why early antenatal care matters more than you think

The first trimester is a crucial window for monitoring and managing potential complications (Photo: Gemini)

Early antenatal care remains one of the most critical, yet often overlooked, steps in ensuring a healthy pregnancy for both mother and baby. In many parts of the country, including urban centres and rural communities alike, women still delay their first antenatal clinic visit, sometimes until the second or even third trimester.

Health experts warn that this delay can come with significant risks, while early engagement with healthcare providers can dramatically improve pregnancy outcomes.

Maxwell Banda, a health provider at Healing Ray Healthcare in Nairobi, emphasises that the first trimester is a crucial window for monitoring and managing potential complications. The first 12 weeks allow healthcare providers to confirm the pregnancy, estimate the due date, and begin essential screenings.

These include tests for conditions such as anaemia, high blood pressure, HIV and gestational diabetes. Identifying these conditions early enables timely intervention, which can prevent severe complications later in pregnancy.

“Many complications we see in later stages could have been managed much earlier if the mother had come in sooner. Early antenatal visits give us a baseline. We understand the mother’s health status and can track any changes as the pregnancy progresses,” says Dr Banda.

Beyond medical assessments, early antenatal care also provides an opportunity for education, especially for a first-time mother. Doctors and nurses guide expectant mothers on proper nutrition, the importance of supplements such as folic acid and iron and lifestyle adjustments that support foetal development.

Folic acid, for instance, is particularly vital in early pregnancy as it helps prevent neural tube defects in the baby, including serious birth defects of the brain and spine such as spina bifida. It is also essential for producing new cells, DNA and red blood cells for the developing baby. Experts recommend 400–600 micrograms daily.

Milka, a first-time mother from Kakamega, says she did not initially see the need for antenatal clinics in the first trimester because she felt everything was fine. This changed when a friend explained the importance of knowing her blood group and understanding pregnancy care.

“I thought antenatal visits were only for women with complications. I felt fine, so I kept putting it off until my friend pushed me to go. That visit changed everything. When the nurse explained my blood group and mentioned rhesus negative, I realised how serious it was. I was shocked that skipping care could affect my baby.”

Tests later showed Milka was rhesus negative, a condition where the mother’s immune system can attack the baby’s red blood cells. Without proper care, it can cause serious complications, but early testing and treatment, such as anti-D injections, greatly reduce the risks.

“When the doctor explained that I would need an anti-D injection at 28 weeks and again after delivery, I felt a mix of fear and relief. Fear because I had been unaware, and relief because we caught it in time,” Milka says.

For many women, fear plays a key role. Anxiety about discovering complications or undergoing medical tests can lead to avoidance. However, healthcare providers say knowledge is empowering. Early detection of potential issues not only reduces risks but also gives mothers peace of mind. In addition to physical health, early antenatal visits address emotional and psychological well-being. Pregnancy can be overwhelming, especially for first-time mothers.

For Melissa, a baby shop owner, pregnancy came with a mix of excitement, curiosity and a strong sense of responsibility. Having spent years helping other mothers prepare for their newborns, she understood the importance of early antenatal care. As soon as she confirmed her pregnancy, she booked her first clinic visit.

“When I went for my routine check-ups, it was a relief to be told that everything was fine. The reassurance alone gave me peace of mind, and I was able to enjoy the rest of the journey. I ate plenty of fruit, took folic acid and went for light evening walks. After the gender reveal, I even bought some beautiful clothes for my baby boy,” she says with a laugh.

Her experience became a quiet testament to the value of early antenatal care. It not only confirmed that everything was fine health-wise, but also helped her prepare emotionally and practically.

“Regular check-ins with healthcare providers create a support system where women can ask for reassurance”, Dr Banda says.

He highlights that early antenatal care promotes safer deliveries. Women who attend clinics regularly are more likely to give birth in health facilities under skilled care, lowering the risk of maternal and neonatal deaths. They are also better prepared with birth plans and can recognise warning signs early.