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Why many mothers feel burnt out and how boundaries can help

Parenting
 By Jael Wakesho | 3 hours from now  | 2 Min read
Why many mothers feel burnt out and how boundaries can help
 Utilising phrases such as "I appreciate your advice, but we’ve decided to do X," can be incredibly effective (Photo: Gemini)

For many women, motherhood is a remarkable journey, yet without firm boundaries, it can quickly become unfulfilling and deeply draining.

The pressure is constant, from the bombardment of unsolicited advice from family, in-laws and friends to the "perfect parent" reels on social media. This is often compounded by a guilt-driven urge to say "yes" to every demand.

However, setting boundaries is not an act of selfishness; it is about safeguarding your energy, mental health, and a unique parenting style that feels right for both you and your children.

The process begins with deciding what to prioritise. Whether you opt for gentle discipline over strict timeouts, choose screen-free evenings, or value quality family time over a packed social diary, identifying what works for you is essential. This extends to every detail, from sleepover policies to bedtime routines.

For instance, if you choose to have a baby on your own timeline, embrace co-sleeping, or continue breastfeeding for an extended period, you should own those decisions without apology. While friends and family usually mean well, their involvement can often feel intrusive.

This highlights the importance of communicating boundaries early, clearly, and kindly. Utilising phrases such as "I appreciate your advice, but we’ve decided to do X," can be incredibly effective.

With partners, constant reassurance and mutual consultation are key, while for extended family, setting clear limits on visits can help maintain balance.

These boundaries should also extend beyond parenting into your day-to-day life. This might involve managing expectations with school committees and play-dates or declining those last-minute favours that leave you feeling depleted.

This is where the power of "No" becomes vital. If you fail to protect your time or allow schedules to align with values that cost you your peace of mind, you risk becoming a "yes man" or a "doormat." The solution is to reset and reimpose those limits immediately.

Establishing healthy boundaries sets a powerful example for your children and teaches others, from family to friends, to respect your decisions.

Though you may encounter resistance, guilt, or judgment, these boundaries are the most effective way to reduce resentment, prevent burnout, and create the necessary space for joy and peace.

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