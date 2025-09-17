Burnout and what to do about it (Photo: iStock)

The insistent whir of the coffee machine used to be a comforting rumble, a warm hello to a Monday filled with possibility. Now, it feels like nails on a chalkboard, another relentless reminder of the overflowing to-do list stretching out before you.

We all chug along on that hamster wheel of life, juggling work deadlines, family obligations, and the never-ending quest for that elusive work-life balance. But what if that hamster wheel becomes a cage, the bars closing in as stress morphs from a constant low murmur into a deafening roar? That, my friends, is the insidious creep of burnout.

Burnout isn’t just about feeling tired. It’s a deep, soul-sucking exhaustion that seeps into your bones and casts a long shadow over everything you do. The passion that ignited your career? Now just a faint flicker, or worse, extinguished entirely. The sparkle in your eyes when you connected with loved ones? Replaced by a dull ache of cynicism and detachment. Even the simplest tasks, once mindlessly completed, feel like insurmountable hurdles.

The scary part? Burnout can be a master of disguise. One day you’re sailing along, the next you’re drowning in a sea of emotional and physical depletion. But here’s the good news: you’re not powerless. The first step is recognising the enemy.

Are you constantly hitting the snooze button, even after a full night’s sleep? Does the mere mention of work emails send a jolt of dread through you? Are you finding yourself snapping at loved ones or struggling to focus on anything for more than a few fleeting moments? These are the warning flares of burnout, the universe’s way of telling you to take a deep breath and course-correct.

Don’t wait until your inner flame flickers out completely. Here’s your battle plan for reigniting your spark. Boundaries are your new best friend. Learn to say “no” to the things that drain your energy, delegate tasks whenever possible, and establish clear lines between your work life and your personal life. You wouldn’t drive a car on fumes, so don’t treat yourself the same way.

Prioritise sleep, a well-rested mind and body are essential weapons in the fight against burnout. Nourish your body with healthy foods, and move your magnificent self; even a brisk walk in nature can do wonders for your mood and energy levels. Remember the things that used to bring you joy before the world felt overwhelming? Dust them off, reconnect with those passions, no matter how small. Maybe it’s reading a chapter of your favourite book before bed, spending time with a loved one, or taking up that hobby you always put on the back burner.

And if you’re feeling like you’re in over your head, don’t be afraid to seek professional help. A therapist can be your guide and cheerleader as you develop coping mechanisms and make positive changes.

Burnout is a battle, but it’s a winnable one!

Eve Waruingi is a counselling psychologist.