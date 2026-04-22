Research: Psychology behind teenage withdrawal and its role in emotional resilience

Teenagers often need this pause to recalibrate mentally and emotionally, especially after demanding school environments (Photo: Gemini)

Recent studies into adolescent behaviour show that what many parents interpret as withdrawal during school holidays is not mere avoidance or disengagement, but a natural response to changes in routine, structure, and social context.

When the school term ends, the abrupt shift from highly scheduled days to long stretches of unstructured time triggers a reset phase that researchers say is expected and healthy. Teenagers often need this pause to recalibrate mentally and emotionally, especially after demanding school environments.

A 2023 report published in the Journal of Adolescent Health found that teenagers experience physiological and psychological shifts during periods of unscheduled time.

The study revealed that more than 70 per cent of adolescents intentionally seek solitude during school breaks, describing it as a chance to “breathe,” “think,” and “unwind from pressure.”

Consultant psychiatrist Dr Linda Nyamute explains: “Adolescence is a period where teens need privacy and autonomy. Retreating into their rooms or engaging with digital spaces is often how they process emotions, manage stress, and reset mentally after months of structured school life.”

The Pew Research Center’s 2024 survey on teen online engagement highlights how digital platforms are more than entertainment.

According to the report, 81 per cent of teens say they use social media to stay connected with friends; 68 per cent report that online communities help them express themselves creatively; and 54 per cent state that digital interaction provides emotional support.

For many teens, online spaces have become extensions of their social identity.

“Many parents see screen time as a problem, but for teens, it’s often an essential space for social connection and identity exploration,’’ Nyamute adds.

She notes that online life can be a stabiliser during holidays when physical meetups are less frequent.

A review of studies conducted between 2018 and 2023 shows that periods of rest and flexible activity support brain development, allowing teens to experiment with interests, reflect on personal goals, and practice making independent decisions.

“Holidays give teens the rare chance to direct their own activities. It’s how they learn responsibility, manage boredom, and explore personal interests, which are crucial for identity formation,’’ said Family therapist Joyce Lumatete.

Lumatete added that many teens use this time to develop new hobbies, reconnect with interests neglected during school, or simply catch up on much-needed sleep.

However, experts caution that retreat can sometimes indicate underlying emotional challenges.

Findings published in Child Development show that prolonged social isolation, sudden mood changes, or withdrawal from previously enjoyed activities may correlate with anxiety or depression.

The study also found that abrupt behavioural shifts, such as refusing to engage in conversations, rapid irritability or declining interest in friendships, can be early markers of emotional strain.

“It’s important for parents to observe behaviour changes. Retreat is healthy, but sudden withdrawal, irritability, or secrecy could signal stress or emotional difficulties,’’ said Nyamute.