The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
Learning disorders: Understanding the hidden struggles

Living
 By Mugambi Mbaabu | 1 day ago  | 2 Min read
 Learning disorders: Understanding the hidden struggles (Photo: iStock)

Learning disorders are common, yet most teachers and parents are unaware of their impact on one’s life, work and academic journey.

In the old days of caning and corporal punishments in our schools, many a time we had it rough due to illegible handwriting, inability to calculate and trouble reading comprehension, among other learning challenges.

These disorders are classified as Specific Learning Disorders. Learning disorders are a result of an alteration in how one’s brain develops and processes information.

The majority of the disorders are genetically inherited. Others are due to certain conditions during pregnancy, like nutritional deficiency, exposure to certain toxins, drugs and alcohol use.

Birth-related disorders like low birth weight, prematurity and insufficient oxygen to the brain immediately after birth have also been implicated.

Brain development and structural differences in areas involved in learning, memory and attention have been revealed during imaging studies in individuals with learning disorders.

Others include environmental causes like exposure to mercury, lead and radiation during early brain development.

Some of the common learning disorders include: Dyscalculia, also known as math disorder, presenting with poor mathematical sense and inability to understand basic math skills like multiplication and addition. One may also struggle with understanding time, measurements and even money.

The other common one is dysgraphia, also known as a handwriting disorder, with core presentation being poor handwriting, difficulty organising thoughts into writing and difficulty with grammar and sentence structuring.

Dyslexia, also known as a reading disorder, presents with difficulty in understanding written texts, poor spelling and writing, plus an inability to read fluently.

Some learners may struggle with non-verbal learning disorder, presenting with trouble understanding body language and facial expressions, difficulty with math puzzles and spatial reasoning, as well as poor coordination or handwriting.

Auditory processing disorder presents with one appearing unable to listen or understand speech in noisy environments, trouble following spoken instructions, and difficulty distinguishing similar sounds.

Visual processing disorder is also prevalent, presenting with difficulty interpreting visual information, skipped words or lines while reading and trouble copying and distinguishing shapes.

Learning disorders diagnosis requires a thorough evaluation by a psychologist or an educational specialist.

Individuals with these disorders, when diagnosed early, can be assisted using a raft of techniques, strategies and support to ensure one excels in academics, work and life.

Interventions like cognitive behaviour therapies and executive function coaching help alleviate stress, anxiety and low self-esteem, improve organisation, time management and study habits.

  - The writer is a licensed psychologist/psychiatrist/clinical officer and lecturer KMTC Meru Campus 

