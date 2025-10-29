Easy recipe: Biscoff half-pound cookies (Photo: Chef Ali)

Ingredients:

½ cup of unsalted butter, at room temperature

1 cup of light brown sugar

1 large egg, at room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 ¼ cup of all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon cornstarch

½ teaspoon of baking soda

½ teaspoon of salt

1 ½ cups crushed Lotus Biscoff biscuits

200g Biscoff spread

What to do:

In a bowl, mix the sugar and butter until smooth. Add the egg and continue mixing until the mixture is smooth and fluffy. Add the vanilla extract and mix well, then add the plain flour, baking soda, cornflour and salt.

Mix well until the mixture is smooth. Add the crushed Biscoff and mix well. Place in the refrigerator to chill for about 30 minutes. Remove from the fridge and divide the mixture into four.

Flatten one part on your palm, make a hole in the centre, fill the centre with Biscoff spread, and cover with the same dough to keep the filling in the centre. Repeat with the rest of the dough.

Place two of the filled dough balls on a baking tray lined with parchment paper, place one whole Biscoff biscuit on top, and bake at 180°C for about 20 minutes.

Note: This recipe makes four half-pound cookies, but you will have to bake two at a time as they will flatten and fill the baking tray. Enjoy with a cup of cold milk.