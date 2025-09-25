×
How to treat and soften cracked heels

Fashion and Beauty
 By Esther Muchene | 6 hours from now  | 2 Min read
How to soften cracked heels
 How to soften cracked heels (Photo: iStock)

Having dry, cracked heels can be incredibly uncomfortable. In addition to making you reluctant to show off your feet in sandals and open-backed shoes, they can also be painful.

While cracked heels are sometimes a symptom of an underlying medical condition that requires a doctor's attention, more often than not, they can easily be treated with simple, effective remedies.

The good news is that there is a solution for everyone, whether you prefer natural home treatments or are open to other options.

Regular exfoliation is an excellent remedy, particularly if your feet are naturally dry. A pumice stone is an excellent tool for these rejuvenating sessions. The trick is to choose a high-quality stone that won't irritate your skin.

Let your feet soften in the shower first, then gently exfoliate at least once or twice a week. 

Another popular remedy involves apple cider vinegar (ACV). ACV is a popular ingredient in the beauty community, particularly for hair care, but it also works wonders as a foot soak.

Pour a small amount of ACV into a basin, add warm water and soak your feet for 10–20 minutes. As the cracks heal, the vinegar will soften your skin and may even help to eliminate foot odour and infections.

If you don't like pumice stones, a foot file is an excellent alternative. This tool can work wonders for your skin, ensuring that dry heels are a thing of the past. As with pumice stones, the key is to use a high-quality file; a poor-quality file can scratch or wound your heels, worsening the problem.

If you have time, soak your feet in soapy water or an apple cider vinegar (ACV) solution, then exfoliate your heels with the foot file.

Alternatively, you can opt for pre-made foot soaks, of which there are many options depending on your preferences. If you're unsure where to start, consider using lanolin cream.

It's an effective moisturiser that's great for dry skin on your heels. To use it, fill a basin with warm water, dampen your feet, apply the cream to your heels and soak for 10 minutes before exfoliating with a foot file or pumice stone.

Finally, and perhaps most importantly, moisturise regularly. This will help to prevent and heal cracked heels. Choose heavy-duty moisturisers such as shea butter, petroleum jelly or thick creams designed for dry skin.

It is recommended that you first apply a moisturising cream and then add a layer of petroleum jelly to seal in the moisture at least twice a day. 

.

.

