Actress Catherine Kamau warmed hearts after she decided to dig into her pockets to treat her fans to surprises of gifts and cash. The former mother-in-law actress met up some of her fan and gave them grants to start businesses.

Celina, as she is popularly known, lit the interwebs after hinting that she has set aside a kitty for followers who wanted to start individual businesses. Taking to social media, the gorgeous TV personality revealed that with the help of a few friends, she assisted youths achieve their goals.

Celina admits she was driven by the plea of a Nigerian woman who had asked for capital, from her, to boost her business. Saddened by the distance, Kate opted to reach out to local entrepreneurs.