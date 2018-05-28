ALSO READ: Philip Karanja sends the sweetest message to wife, Celina
Actress Catherine Kamau warmed hearts after she decided to dig into her pockets to treat her fans to surprises of gifts and cash. The former mother-in-law actress met up some of her fan and gave them grants to start businesses.
Celina, as she is popularly known, lit the interwebs after hinting that she has set aside a kitty for followers who wanted to start individual businesses. Taking to social media, the gorgeous TV personality revealed that with the help of a few friends, she assisted youths achieve their goals.
When your mentors show up for you , @dennisitumbi for giving the girls that great advice, for topping up the fund , for always being there when I call ,God bless you ???????? Aaah @wanjiru_mbugua for always cheering me on , calling me out with love when am wrong , for the guidance and that big sis Love , thanks and God bless ???????? ... ???? @254dave_photography
Celina admits she was driven by the plea of a Nigerian woman who had asked for capital, from her, to boost her business. Saddened by the distance, Kate opted to reach out to local entrepreneurs.
Long post alert ; so few months ago a lady reached out to me on the comments section, she had this amazing business plan and needed just a little capital , I reached out to her and unfortunately I could not meet her, she lives in Nigeria , nway I shared it on my insta story and asked any young entrepreneur with a simple business plan to inbox me and receive my little fund , the feedback was overwhelming ????, I finally with help from friends picked on some amazing young entrepreneurs who had well thought out business plans , obviously the little fund had to grow , I finally got to meet them yesterday , I have no words , why am I posting this 1. To encourage young entrepreneurs to keep reaching out one day someone will listen . 2. To encourage each one of us that you don’t have to be wealthy rich to make a difference you can share the little you have . 3. To sincerely from the bottom of my heart thank most of you my followers who really encouraged me on this. Some of you even topped up my little fund . My heart is filled with so much love right now, may God guide these young bosses , may he open greater doors for them ???????? And just like that we birthed #AuntyKateFoundation HEAD OVER TO MY INSTA STORY FOR MORE ????. @254dave_photography
ALSO READ: JKUAT don Christine Wangia honoured for work on herbal remedy for arthritis