Three most common skin conditions you should be aware of  

The skin is one of the largest organs in the body and is sensitive. It acts as the barrier which provides protection from temperature, micro-organisms, radiation and chemicals. Just like most body parts, the skin is prone to getting affected by some infections majorly due to adolescence, hormonal imbalance, periods, genetics, unhealthy eating or too much heat.

Skin conditions at times can become serious till an individual is required to visit a dermatologist. Here are some of the common skin conditions that you should be aware of:

Eczema

This is a condition that makes your skin red an itchy. According to Mayo Clinic, it’s common in children but can occur at any age. There is no cure for it but treatments are given to prevent the itching.

The symptoms include:

Dry skin

Itching

Red to brownish patches on the hands, feet, wrists, neck, upper chest and eyelids

Scaly skin

Swollen skin

Small raised bumps that leak fluids

Eczema can be prevented by; moisturizing your skin twice a day with creams, ointments or lotions that work well for you, take shorter baths, use gentle soaps only and dry yourself well.

Acne

It is one of the common skin conditions that we know of. It occurs when the hair follicles become plugged with oil and dead skin. This causes blackheads, whiteheads, and pimples that appear on the face, shoulder, breasts, and forehead. It commonly appears in teenagers but affects anybody.

The symptoms include:

Whiteheads

Blackheads

Small red tender bumps

A pimple filled with pus

Large painful lumps beneath the surface of the skin

According to Mayo Clinic the prevention of acne includes;

Wash the areas affected twice a day and avoid facial products like scrubs and masks.

Use products that will help to dry excess oil and promote peeling

Avoid using oily and greasy beauty products

Protect your skin from sunlight

Protect your acne-prone skin from contact with items such as phones, helmets, tight collars or straps, and backpacks.

Avoid touching or picking the pimples because they grow afresh.

Learn to take a shower after a strenuous activity to clear the pores in the skin

When it becomes serious whereby there is no change, seek medical attention from a dermatologist.

Cold Sores

There are also called fever blisters which is a viral infection. They are tiny fluid-filled blisters that are grouped in patches. They are caused by certain strains of the herpes simplex virus (HSV) which is related to genital herpes. It’s spread through by close contacts like kissing which can affect your genitals or mouth.

The symptoms include:

Tingling and itching sensation

Small fluid-filled blisters typically break out along the border where the outside edge of the lips meets the skin of the face.

Oozing and crusting of the small blisters.

To help avoid spreading cold sores to other people or to other parts of your body, this is how you prevent it:

Avoid skin-to-skin contact with others when the blisters are present because the virus spreads easily when there is the presence of moist secretions from the blisters.

Avoid sharing items. Utensils, towels, lip balm and other items can spread the virus when blisters are present.

Keep your hands clean always because it’s easy to spread it especially babies.

