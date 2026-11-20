The don said the institution was also empowering the surrounding communities through farmers training, agricultural expos, medical camps, and entrepreneurship workshops. [Phares Mutembei,Standard]

Chuka University in Tharaka Nithi has embraced technology to improve services to students, faculty and other stakeholders, Vice Chancellor Prof Henry Mutembei has said.

Speaking on Friday, November 20 during the 15th graduation ceremony where a total of 4, 105 students graduated, Prof Mutembei said the digital transformation at the varsity had enabled it to effectively streamline its services and discharge its mandates.

"We have aligned ourselves with Kenya's e-government and digital transformation agenda by successfully onboarding our university services onto eCitizen, rolling out e- procurement through eGP, integrating online platforms for students, staff, and the public, enhancing our e-learning systems, and re-engineering our processes for greater efficiency and accountability," Mutembei said.

On education and technical skills, the VC said the institution was working with various industries for the benefit of the learners.

Mutembei noted that the government had recognized the varsity as a model 'Zero-Audit-Fault institution.

He said collaborations with industries had paid off.

"To equip our students with Industry-ready skills and expand their career prospects, we have deepened our collaboration with industry and private sector partners such as KENET, Hikvision, and 3Cs Kenya Limited to establish smart education and smart campus security."

The don said the institution was also empowering the surrounding communities through farmers training, agricultural expos, medical camps, and entrepreneurship workshops.

He said those undertakings had made significant impact on the communities.

"A standout highlight was the Agri-Tech Takeover at Kilimo Kraft 2026, where the university showcased cutting edge climate-resilient innovations to promote food security and agricultural technology adoption."

Chairman of the council Prof David Serem said while the varsity continued to invest in infrastructure and the people in it that includes the students and faculty, it was also investing in technology.

"Furthermore, recognizing that no institution thrives in isolation, Chuka University continues to deepen strategic partnerships with government, Industry, development agencies, research institutions, local communities, and our alumni. These collaborations expand vital avenues for research, technology transfer, student industrial attachment, resource mobilization, and community outreach," Prof Serem said.