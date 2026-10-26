Junior high students turn lessons into solar-powered car

The Radiance Academy's newly built electric charged solar car being tested. [Ben Ahenda, Standard]

It has not been easy to turn their theoretical lessons into practical action but at last it was achieved. The students knew it was just a matter of time before they achieved their long-desired dream.

They had not lost hope but patience, dedication and determination led their efforts to fruition, which was met with electric jubilation at the institution.

That's how the dream of students at Radiance Academy in Nakuru was achieved when they developed an electric-powered solar car through the efforts of their teachers, who are software development experts with advanced computer knowledge.