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New Bill seeks to change approach of handling disaster in Nairobi

By Pkemoi Ng'enoh | Apr. 30, 2026
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 Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja during the  Annual State of the County Address at City Hall.  [David Gichuru,Standard]

A new Bill before Nairobi County Assembly is set to transform handling of disasters in the city, including fires, floods, and other calamities.

Dubbed Disaster and Emergency Management Policy, the Bill outlines how the county aims to deal with disasters that have long caught the county flat-footed.

This comes as the Johnson Sakaja administration has been put in the spotlight over its preparedness and response to disasters, following the recent floods that killed over 30 people in one night.

The document details a structured chain of command linking the national government, county leadership, and grassroots community units, all working within a single coordinated framework.

It is anchored in three phases: establishment of a dedicated Disaster Management Fund, enhancing emergency response capacity and establishment of a Fire and Disaster Management Academy to train personnel and build professional expertise.

“There is need to establish local disaster response teams, introducing early warning systems, developing evacuation plans and safe zones, and conducting hazard mapping in high-risk areas,” the Bill reads in part

If adopted, it will allow the creation of the Disaster and Emergency Management Information System (DEMIS), a digital platform designed to collect, analyze, and share real-time data during emergencies, improving coordination and decision-making.

Recently, Governor Sakaja admitted that the expansion of the city was exposing key structures and even people to risks.

“This policy gives us the structure, financing, and partnerships needed to respond effectively and protect our residents, especially the most vulnerable,” he stated.

Nairobi faces growing threats from floods and fires, with the majority of residents living in high-risk areas without proper roads, reliable water access, or adequate emergency services.

Disaster management and coordination Chief Officer Bramwel Simiyu says the policy opens the door to partnerships with the private sector, humanitarian organizations, development partners, and local communities.

“This policy represents a vision I have long championed, building a strong, coordinated disaster management system that protects not just Nairobi, but sets a standard for the entire country,” Simiyu explains.

If adopted, the policy will guide Nairobi’s disaster management efforts for the next decade, with reviews scheduled every ten years or earlier if major events or emerging risks demand adjustments.

“We want a city where disasters no longer catch us unprepared where every response is faster, smarter, and more coordinated, and where every Nairobian feels safer,”Simiyu stated.

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Related Topics

National Disaster Management Unit Nairobi County Assembly Disaster Management Governor Johnson Sakaja
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