Why Kenya must put prevention at the heart of public health

Expansion of primary health-care networks is bringing essential services closer to households. [Courtesy]

Public health begins long before a patient reaches a hospital. It is shaped in homes, communities, schools, workplaces, farms and markets; by the safety of our food and water; by the condition of our environment; and by the ability of our health system to prevent, detect and respond to threats. Human health is therefore inseparable from the health of animals and the ecosystems we share.

This understanding will guide the Kenya Public Health International Conference 2026, to be held in Nairobi from 27–29 October 2026 under the theme, “One Health, Shared Future.” The conference will bring together national and county governments, regional delegations, public health professionals, researchers, universities, health-care providers, regulators, development partners, the private sector, civil society, young people and Community Health Promoters. It will also strengthen collaboration with the animal health, agriculture, food safety, water and environment sectors.

Kenya has made important progress through policy reform, stronger governance and sustained investment in public health. The implementation of Universal Health Coverage through the Social Health Authority, the expansion of primary health-care networks, the community health strategy and Taifa Care are bringing essential services closer to households. These reforms affirm a simple principle: a strong health system must protect people from illness as well as provide quality care when they need it.

The Epuka Uchafu Afya Nyumbani initiative complements these reforms by promoting hygiene, sanitation, proper waste management and environmental cleanliness at community level. Many illnesses can be prevented when households have reliable information, safe water, adequate sanitation and practical support to reduce everyday health risks.

Yet Kenya and the wider region face increasingly connected threats. Infectious diseases can move rapidly across counties and national borders. Zoonotic diseases can emerge where people, animals and ecosystems interact. Antimicrobial resistance is accelerated by the misuse of medicines across human and animal health. Floods, droughts, heat and environmental degradation can increase disease risks, disrupt services, undermine food security and deepen existing inequalities.

These challenges cannot be addressed by the health sector acting alone. A One Health approach enables health, agriculture, livestock, wildlife, environment, water, trade and other sectors to assess risks together, share information and coordinate action. It also places communities at the centre of prevention, preparedness and response. This is especially important at points of entry and in border areas, where timely surveillance and cross-border cooperation help contain threats before they spread.

KEPHIC 2026 will provide a forum for translating this approach into practical action. Participants will examine how integrated surveillance, laboratory systems, data sharing and emergency preparedness can improve the early detection and management of public health threats. The conference will also consider how climate-resilient health services, safe water and sanitation, responsible waste management, food safety and environmental protection can reduce preventable illness.

Community Health Promoters will bring an essential household perspective to these discussions. Their work links families to health facilities, supports disease prevention and identifies health concerns early. Their experience can help policy makers design measures that respond to conditions on the ground and communicate health information in ways that communities understand and trust.

The conference will also promote the use of research, data, digital tools and locally relevant innovation. Scientific presentations, exhibitions and innovation sessions will offer opportunities to share solutions for surveillance, service delivery, prevention and emergency response. The focus must remain on approaches that can be implemented, scaled and sustained within national and county systems.

Noncommunicable diseases will form part of this agenda. Prevention, early detection and continuity of care remain essential, including during emergencies. Air pollution, unsafe food, harmful products, climate-related stress and other environmental and behavioural risks show why Kenya needs a public health system that can address infectious and noncommunicable diseases together.

Quality and regulation are equally important. Universal Health Coverage must assure people that the services, medicines, technologies and professionals they rely on meet established standards. Strong regulatory systems protect patients, promote accountability and sustain public confidence, particularly when outbreaks or other emergencies place health services under pressure.

The value of KEPHIC 2026 will ultimately depend on what follows the conference. Discussions should lead to clear policy recommendations, stronger coordination across sectors, practical commitments and an accountability framework for implementation. The proposed Kenya and East Africa Public Health Knowledge and Innovation Network can help institutions continue sharing evidence and effective practice after delegates leave Nairobi.

From 27–29 October 2026, Kenya has an opportunity to build a common understanding of the risks we face and the actions required to address them. Under the theme, “One Health, Shared Future,” KEPHIC 2026 calls on every sector and community to recognise our interdependence and act on it. By strengthening prevention, cooperation and accountability, we can protect lives, advance Universal Health Coverage and secure a healthier future for present and coming generations.

- The writer is the Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards