Kenyans on a cancer walk campaign in Kisumu town on November 26, 2026. [Courtesy]

Dr Madhu Prakash Singh has challenged women to pay closer attention to changes in their breasts and seek medical attention early, warning that fear, misinformation and delayed diagnosis continue to undermine the fight against breast cancer in Kenya.

With up to 70 per cent of cases diagnosed at advanced stages, Singh says familiar road signs can help communicate potentially lifesaving health messages and prompt early action.

Dubbed Signs to Look Out For, the campaign by TVS Motor Company and the 2nd Chances Foundation uses familiar signs to explain symptoms and encourage timely medical assessment.

According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer's GLOBOCAN 2024 estimates, published in July 2026, Kenya records more than 7,000 new breast cancer cases and over 3,000 deaths annually.

The National Cancer Institute of Kenya reported in October 2025 that between 60 and 70 per cent of breast cancer cases are detected at stages three and four. Fear, misinformation and limited access to diagnostics remain barriers to early detection.

It translates medical information into everyday language. A 'bump ahead' sign represents an unusual breast lump, while an 'uneven road' warns of changes in breast size or shape. Traffic lights draw attention to changes in breast skin or nipples.

TVS Motor Company's Vice President of International Business, Singh, said road signs inspired the campaign.

“As a mobility company, we understand the power of road signs in alerting people to potential dangers. By reimagining these familiar signs to highlight the early signs of breast cancer, we aim to make a life-saving message impossible to ignore,” he said.

2nd Chances Foundation founder and president Waithera Kabiru said familiar signs can open conversations about a disease many avoid discussing.

“Connecting a familiar sign to a breast health message gives us a simple way to start a conversation that people may otherwise avoid. We want those conversations to lead to medical advice when someone notices a change, including when it is painless,” she said.

The campaign also challenges the belief that symptoms must be painful to warrant attention. Not every lump is cancerous, but unusual lumps or changes in breast shape, size, skin texture or nipples should be assessed by a health professional.

Kabiru, a breast cancer survivor, said the disease can be managed with appropriate treatment and support.

“It is a hard diagnosis, it can be frustrating, it's a bitter pill to swallow, but it's a diagnosis and with every diagnosis there is treatment and there's management of the disease,” she said.

“I was a stage three breast cancer patient, got diagnosed, treated it, managed it over the last 13 to 14 years and I'm still here. So cancer is not a death sentence.”

The initiative also emphasises that breast health is not exclusively a women's responsibility. Men are urged to encourage their partners, mothers, daughters and sisters to seek medical attention when they notice changes. Although breast cancer is uncommon in men, they too can develop the disease.

Kabiru challenged men to make breast health conversations part of everyday interactions with loved ones.

“If you're a man, if there's a woman you love, be it your mother, your sister, your daughter, your spouse, the one thing you can ask them if you love them is, have you checked your breasts? Have you checked yourself? Have you done a breast self-examination?” she said.

The foundation's work also focuses on supporting patients through treatment and recovery, raising awareness and advocating for dignified, compassionate and accessible cancer care. The partners hope the road-sign approach will take breast health discussions beyond clinics, reaching families through digital content and everyday messages.