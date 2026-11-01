×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Africa CDC backs Kenya's Ebola response, criticises Saudi Arabia's travel restrictions

Health & Science
 By Eunice Omollo | 8h ago | 3 min read
 

A traveller waits for her temperature to be taken by health workers at the M’Poko Bac landing stage, in Bimbo district, Bangui, on October 28, 2026. AFP]

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has backed Kenya's Ebola response, as the country challenges travel restrictions imposed by Saudi Arabia and other governments over fears of cross-border transmission.

The continental health agency has criticised the use of broad travel restrictions as a primary public health measure, arguing that they can undermine outbreak control, damage economies and discourage countries from reporting infections transparently.

In a statement on travel restrictions imposed, Africa CDC Director General Jean Kaseya said measures taken during outbreaks should be guided by science, proportionality, transparency, international cooperation and the International Health Regulations.

“Our concern is not with the objective of protecting populations, but with the use of broad travel restrictions as a primary public health tool during outbreaks,” the agency said.

Dr Kaseya added: “The fastest path to protecting all countries in the world is to aggressively support outbreak control at the source.”

Africa CDC called on countries, both within and outside Africa, to avoid unnecessary travel and trade restrictions, warning that such measures could divert movement to informal and unmonitored routes, potentially increasing public health risks.

The agency’s position comes as Kenya protests Saudi Arabia’s decision to suspend travel by its citizens to Kenya, halt the issuance of all visa categories to Kenyan travellers and bar entry to people who have been in Kenya or another Ebola-affected country within the previous 21 days.

“All new cases they were having were coming from the contact tracing. Yesterday, I was in Kenya celebrating the success of Kenya and the minister himself will make his voice. On 6th of October, 2026, within 24 hours of laboratory confirmation, Kenya notified the WHO of its first reported case of the Ebola virus disease,” said Kaseya.

A Kenyan national who had travelled from the Democratic Republic of Congo through Uganda, despite every effort made to save his life, he did not survive. Beni is North Kivu and from Beni he crossed to Uganda using informal road and from Uganda he flew to Kenya. The total distance from that place where he started to where he landed, it's almost 2,300 kilometres.

“What it means? In Europe, this person would cross 11 European countries from Austria to Greece. In West Africa, he would cross eight countries, eight Western African countries, six Gulf countries. Now, think about contacts that will be generated from this trip,” he said.

He added: “Kenya did an excellent job. The first day the person landed, he went straight to the hospital. After two hours, he was suspected and they collected samples and we got the result. But unfortunately, he passed away.”

Kenya’s Ministry of Health has described the restrictions as excessive and not supported by the country’s epidemiological situation.

The ministry says all confirmed infections in Kenya have been linked to one cluster associated with the imported index case, with no evidence of community transmission.

Africa CDC has separately commended Kenya’s handling of the outbreak. Following a meeting between Kaseya and Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale on October 27, the agency praised the country’s early detection, surveillance and containment measures.

It also announced approximately US$1.5 million in financial, technical and operational support, including the deployment of 10 public health experts and the provision of laboratory supplies and equipment.

The dispute with Saudi Arabia comes amid wider international restrictions and screening measures affecting countries linked to the outbreak, including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda and South Sudan.

Africa CDC maintains that countries should prioritise stronger surveillance, cross-border information sharing, laboratory capacity and rapid response rather than blanket restrictions.

The agency has argued that containing Ebola where transmission is occurring is a more effective way of protecting populations across borders than isolating affected countries.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Kang'ata expands Murang'a Hospital to ease congestion
Kang'ata expands Murang'a Hospital to ease congestion
Next article
Africa CDC backs Kenya's Ebola response, criticises Saudi Arabia's travel restrictions
Africa CDC backs Kenya's Ebola response, criticises Saudi Arabia's travel restrictions
.

Similar Articles

Why cervical cancer screening matters even when you feel healthy
By Mercy Kahenda 2026-10-31 08:00:00
Why cervical cancer screening matters even when you feel healthy
Ebola fight faces fresh hurdle as lab technicians threaten to strike
By Okumu Modachi 2026-10-28 14:00:55
Ebola fight faces fresh hurdle as lab technicians threaten to strike
Regional body backs intensified Ebola screening at four Kenyan entry points
By Juliet Omelo 2026-10-27 15:37:25
Regional body backs intensified Ebola screening at four Kenyan entry points
.

Latest Articles

Kang'ata expands Murang'a Hospital to ease congestion
Kang'ata expands Murang'a Hospital to ease congestion
Health & Science
By Boniface Gikandi
2026-11-01 16:56:46
Africa CDC backs Kenya's Ebola response, criticises Saudi Arabia's travel restrictions
Health & Science
By Eunice Omollo
2026-11-01 16:07:36
Premium
Why cervical cancer screening matters even when you feel healthy
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2026-10-31 08:00:00
Why menstrual rights for girls in underserved communities must be protected
Health Opinion
By Moses Mukirima and Moses Mukilima Ombuge
2026-10-30 17:43:23
.

Recommended Articles

>First 20 Ebola contacts return home as 98 remain in quarantine
By David Njaaga 2026-10-26 16:37:22
First 20 Ebola contacts return home as 98 remain in quarantine
>KMPDU begins CBA talks with government
By Mike Kihaki 2026-10-26 13:55:24
KMPDU begins CBA talks with government
>Cut against their will: How FGM leaves lasting scars on girls, women
By Ryan Kerubo 2026-10-26 08:00:00
Cut against their will: How FGM leaves lasting scars on girls, women
>Every second counts: How CPR can save a life
By Noel Nabiswa 2026-10-26 08:00:00
Every second counts: How CPR can save a life
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved