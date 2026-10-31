Kenya demands immediate review of Saudi Arabia's Ebola travel ban

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Foreign Affairs CS Musalia Mudavadi. [File, Standard]

Kenya has protested Saudi Arabia's decision to suspend travel to and arrivals from the country over the Ebola outbreak.

In a diplomatic note dated October 30, 2026, the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs said it was concerned about the Saudi government's decision to suspend travel from Kenya as part of measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

While acknowledging Saudi Arabia's right to introduce health measures to protect its citizens, the ministry argued that the current public health situation did not justify the restrictions.

"With respect, while Kenya acknowledges the right of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to implement health measures in accordance with their national law to protect their citizens, the measures against Kenya are disproportionate and not supported by scientific health evidence," the ministry said.

The ministry warned that the restrictions could affect Kenyan pilgrims, workers in the Kingdom, students, trade and tourism.

"It goes well beyond what the public health situation justifies. It will hurt Kenyan pilgrims, workers in the Kingdom, students, trade and tourism, and it penalises a country that has been transparent and has notified WHO within 24 hours," it said, urging Saudi Arabia to review and lift the restrictions.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry has also called on the Saudi National Focal Point to notify the WHO within 48 hours, in line with Regulation 43 of the International Health Regulations (2005), and explain the reasons for the measures.

It further wants the restrictions reviewed within three months, adding that it will work with other affected African countries to raise the matter with the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), as the move is hostile to Africans.