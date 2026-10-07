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Ebola could walk into a pharmacy first, health bodies warn

Health & Science
 By Ronald Kipruto | 4h ago | 2 min read
 

CS Health Aden Duale briefs the media on of one confirmed case Ebola Virus Disease at Afya House grounds, Nairobi. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The next person with Ebola in Kenya may go to a pharmacy before a hospital, health bodies warn, as they call for tighter surveillance and better protection for frontline workers.

The Kenya Medical Association wants the government to provide adequate Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) personal protective equipment to health facilities nationwide as the Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya (PSK) warns that pharmacies could be among the first points of contact for people with early symptoms.

The warnings come after Kenya confirmed one Ebola case, with KMA saying the development should not cause panic but requires vigilance from health workers and the public.

KMA urged health workers to screen every patient for travel history, isolate suspected cases immediately and use EVD-level protective equipment when managing suspected patients.

The association also called for strict procedures when putting on and removing protective equipment, saying any health worker exposed without protection should report the incident immediately without waiting for laboratory results.

“We emphasise the importance of early case identification, strict contact tracing, quarantine and humane isolation,” said KMA Secretary General Dr Lyndah Kemunto.

KMA also urged people under quarantine to comply with Ministry of Health guidelines and called on the public to report suspected cases early.

PSK warned pharmacists and other pharmacy workers to maintain a high level of vigilance because patients with early symptoms may seek advice, treatment or medicines before reaching a health facility.

“Pharmacies are among the most accessible points of contact with the health system. Patients with early symptoms may therefore present to a pharmacy seeking advice, treatment or medicines before reaching another health facility,” PSK noted in a statement on Wednesday, October 7.

The society urged pharmacists to maintain a high index of suspicion among patients with fever or a history of fever, marked weakness or fatigue, chills, muscle pain, sore throat or other concerning symptoms.

PSK also asked pharmacies to brief everyone working at the premises, including pharmaceutical technologists, administrative staff and support teams, on what to do when they encounter a suspected Ebola case.

The society further warned health workers against sharing names, photographs, travel details or unverified information about suspected cases on social media.

It said patient confidentiality must be protected as health teams respond to the Ebola threat.

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