×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

KMPDU demands urgent protection of healthcare workers after Ebola case

Health & Science
 By Mate Tongola | 3h ago | 2 min read
 KMPDU Secretary-General and CEO Dr Davji Bhimji Atellah at a past event. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has called for urgent measures to protect healthcare workers and strengthen Kenya’s preparedness following confirmation of an imported case of Ebola virus disease.

The patient, who was receiving treatment at Nairobi Hospital, later died, prompting the union to express condolences to the deceased’s family and recognise healthcare workers who attended to the patient.

In a statement, KMPDU Secretary-General and CEO Dr Davji Bhimji Atellah said the development should be treated with the seriousness it deserves.

 “Our healthcare workers must not be the weakest link in our response. They must be our first line of protection,” Atellah said.

The union acknowledged the Ministry of Health’s activation of contact tracing and outbreak response measures but said the confirmed case was a reminder that preparedness for high-consequence infectious diseases could not be left to chance.

KMPDU called for all healthcare workers who may have come into contact with the patient, either at Nairobi Hospital or other points of care, to receive immediate medical monitoring, psychological support and appropriate follow-up.

It also urged health facilities to be equipped with specialised personal protective equipment (PPE), infection prevention protocols and training to enable them to safely manage suspected cases.

The union further called on counties to provide medical cover for healthcare workers, while urging the Social Health Authority (SHA) to ensure workers are not denied access to services because of delayed remittances by employers.

On contact tracing, KMPDU demanded a rigorous, timely and transparent process, with healthcare workers and the public receiving regular and accurate information to prevent misinformation and unnecessary panic.

 “We cannot afford gaps in information when dealing with a disease of this nature,” the union said.

KMPDU also called on the government to immediately confirm that isolation and high-consequence infectious disease treatment units at regional referral facilities are functional, adequately equipped and staffed by trained personnel.

 “Preparedness cannot exist only in policy documents. We cannot wait for cases to increase before discovering that our facilities are not ready,” KMPDU said.

The union also demanded greater involvement of frontline healthcare workers and their representatives in national and county emergency response structures.

According to KMPDU, healthcare workers directly involved in patient care understand the gaps and risks within the health system and should therefore help shape decisions on containment, infection prevention and worker protection.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
WHO backs Kenya, DRC and Uganda in Ebola response
WHO backs Kenya, DRC and Uganda in Ebola response
Next article
Nairobi Hospital reassures public after Ebola patient dies
Nairobi Hospital reassures public after Ebola patient dies
.

Similar Articles

KMPDU demands urgent protection of healthcare workers after Ebola case
By Mate Tongola 2026-10-06 17:01:45
KMPDU demands urgent protection of healthcare workers after Ebola case
Kenya, Slovenia step up fight against drug-resistant infections
By Noel Nabiswa 2026-10-06 16:35:30
Kenya, Slovenia step up fight against drug-resistant infections
How Kenya courted Ebola: The virus that came close, eventually entered the border
By Eunice Omollo 2026-10-06 14:00:00
How Kenya courted Ebola: The virus that came close, eventually entered the border
.

Latest Articles

WHO backs Kenya, DRC and Uganda in Ebola response
WHO backs Kenya, DRC and Uganda in Ebola response
Health & Science
By Mate Tongola
2026-10-06 19:36:21
Nairobi Hospital reassures public after Ebola patient dies
Health & Science
By Mate Tongola
2026-10-06 18:41:04
KMPDU demands urgent protection of healthcare workers after Ebola case
Health & Science
By Mate Tongola
2026-10-06 17:01:45
Kenya, Slovenia step up fight against drug-resistant infections
Health & Science
By Noel Nabiswa
2026-10-06 16:35:30
.

Recommended Articles

>Ebola science race: Vaccines and drugs tested against Bundibugyo virus
By Eunice Omollo 2026-10-06 12:56:58
Ebola science race: Vaccines and drugs tested against Bundibugyo virus
>The 21-day clock: What happens after exposure to Ebola?
By Esther Nyambura 2026-10-06 11:48:00
The 21-day clock: What happens after exposure to Ebola?
>Cost of cardiac care leaves Kenyan patients struggling for treatment
By Juliet Omelo 2026-10-06 11:43:39
Cost of cardiac care leaves Kenyan patients struggling for treatment
>Contraceptive shortage exposes Kenya's family planning funding crisis
By Edwin Nyarangi And Mercy Kahenda 2026-10-06 08:30:00
Contraceptive shortage exposes Kenya's family planning funding crisis
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved