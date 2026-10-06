How Kenya courted Ebola: The virus that came close, eventually entered the border

Kenya had never recorded a confirmed case of Bundibugyo Ebola during the 2026 outbreak until October 5, when Health CS Aden Duale finally broke the news.
The virus came close enough to test the country's borders, laboratories, hospitals, military facilities and even State House.
The threat began thousands of kilometres away in the Democratic Republic of Congo, but geography and human movement steadily pulled it closer.
Facts First
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