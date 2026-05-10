Doctors set 90-day ultimatum for pay talks, warn of strike

KMPDU Secretary General Davji Atellah takes oath of office at the union's 10th Annual Delegates Conference in Nairobi, on Saturday, May 10, 2026.

The Doctors' union has given the government 90 days to conclude salary negotiations or face a nationwide strike, in an ultimatum that puts public hospitals on notice.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) issued the warning on Saturday, May 10, at its 10th Annual Delegates Conference (ADC) held at Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi, where delegates ratified a raft of resolutions targeting pay, employment and governance.

At the centre of the dispute is the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) 2025–2029, under which KMPDU is demanding a 55 per cent salary increase, citing a decade of inflation that has eroded doctors' earnings.

The union also issued a separate 21-day deadline for the government to reflect basic salary adjustments in payslips, warning that non-compliance will trigger contempt of court applications alongside an immediate strike.

"Government has 21 days to reflect basic salary adjustments in our payslips. Failure to do so will trigger immediate contempt of court applications and a strike," said Secretary General Dr. Davji Bhimji Atellah in a circular to members.

The union further demanded immediate settlement of all 2024/2025 salary arrears in compliance with existing court orders, as well as immediate payment of arrears owed to doctors working under the Ministry of Health (MoH).

Beyond pay, delegates resolved that every doctor employed by the national government and all 47 county governments must receive comprehensive medical insurance coverage.

On employment, KMPDU called for the mandatory annual hiring of 3,000 doctors and the direct absorption of medical interns into permanent and pensionable positions, a demand that challenges the government's long-standing reliance on internship programmes as a buffer against full employment.

The union also said it would lobby for the repeal of Section 5A of the Universities Act, arguing the provision threatens the quality of medical training in Kenya.

The ADC also ratified the leadership team elected on April 2, 2026. Atellah described the conference as a turning point for the union's agenda.

"While our challenges are many, our resolve is unbreakable," said Atellah.

On internal governance, delegates approved the 2026 budget, appointed an auditor and set a deadline of ADC 2027 for the finalisation and ratification of a constitutional review.

The conference also conducted trustee elections, with three candidates emerging from a field of nine. The union said the selection complied with the two-thirds gender rule.

KMPDU's national leadership includes Chairman Dr. Abi Mwachi and Treasurer Dr. Mercy Nabwire. Deputy roles are held by Dr. Kahura Mundia, Dr. Miskellah Dennis and Dr. Renoh Omoro as deputy chairman, deputy secretary general and deputy treasurer, respectively.