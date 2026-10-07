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Wajir patient isolated over suspected viral haemorrhagic fever

Health & Science
 By Mate Tongola | 6h ago | 2 min read
 The patient, a resident of Habaswein in Wajir South Sub-County, is currently admitted at Albadar Nursing Home. [File, Standard]

A 20-year-old man in Habaswein, Wajir County, has been isolated after presenting with symptoms consistent with a suspected viral haemorrhagic fever, following recent travel from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The patient, a resident of Habaswein in Wajir South Sub-County, is currently admitted at Albadar Nursing Home, where he is being treated after developing fever, headache and cough. He was also found to have severe anaemia, with a haemoglobin level of 4g/dL.

According to a disease surveillance report filed at Habaswein Police Station, the patient told health officials that he had recently travelled to the DRC, where he worked as a “tan boy” on a cargo truck or trailer.

He reportedly developed fever and headache while still in the DRC on September 2, 2026, before traveling by trailer to Uganda, where he stayed for about five days and sought medical attention.

The report states that he was treated with antibiotics in Uganda before travelling by trailer to Malaba. From Malaba, he travelled by motorcycle to a relative's residence, where he stayed for approximately five days.

He later travelled by trailer to Nairobi and proceeded by bus to Isiolo, where he stayed for about 10 days before travelling to Habaswein by Probox vehicle. He arrived in the town around September 20.

Upon arrival, the patient sought treatment at Hilac Medical Clinic, where he was managed for pneumonia and septicaemia for about three days.

However, his condition did not improve and he was subsequently transferred to Albadar Nursing Home, where he remains admitted.

The report adds that the patient is receiving intravenous Augmentin and paracetamol and has been transfused with two units of whole blood.

“Despite the above interventions, the patient remains clinically unwell and sick-looking,” the report states.

Authorities have since placed the patient in isolation as investigations continue to establish the cause of his illness.

“Sample collection has been completed, and the specimen will be shipped to National Public Health Laboratories tonight,” the report states.

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