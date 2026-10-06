Nairobi Hospital reassures public after Ebola patient dies

The Nairobi Hospital said its isolation facility is physically separated from the main hospital. [File, Standard]

The Nairobi Hospital has moved to reassure patients and the public that its operations remain fully functional following the death of an Ebola patient at the facility.

The hospital said its isolation facility is physically separated from the main hospital and has a dedicated entrance, access route and staff.

“There is no shared clinical space with the main hospital, which has remained fully operational throughout,” the hospital said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Chief Executive Officer Dr Felix Osano said the hospital was saddened by the death of the patient, who passed away on the evening of October 5, two days after being admitted to the isolation facility.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of the patient, who passed away at The Nairobi Hospital on the evening of 5th October 2026, two days after being admitted to our isolation facility,” Dr Osano said.

The hospital said emergency services, maternity, theatres, wards and outpatient services were continuing as normal.

It added that infection prevention and control measures remained in place, with patients considered at risk of infectious diseases identified through screening and managed under controlled isolation protocols.

“Staff worked in full protective equipment under supervision,” the hospital said, adding that identified contacts were being monitored in coordination with the Ministry of Health for the required 21-day period.

The facility said it would continue working closely with the Ministry of Health and other public health authorities and implement any additional measures advised.

“We want to reassure our patients, families, staff and the wider public that the hospital remains open, safe and fully operational, with appropriate measures in place to protect everyone who comes through our doors,” Dr Osano said.

Meanwhile, the Kenya Red Cross said it was closely monitoring the regional Ebola situation and strengthening its preparedness in coordination with the Ministry of Health.

“With this confirmation, our response is now fully underway and we urge Kenyans to be vigilant but not to panic,” Red Cross Secretary General Ahmed Idris said.

The organisation said it would continue supporting national and county health authorities as efforts to contain the disease and monitor contacts intensified.