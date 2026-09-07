Aga Khan Hospital marks regional first with robotic gallbladder surgery

Aga Khan University Hospital Nairobi.[Courtesy]

A new chapter in minimally invasive surgery is taking shape in East Africa after Aga Khan University Hospital, Nairobi (AKUH,N), successfully performed the region’s first robotic-assisted gallbladder removal surgery.

The procedure, medically known as a robotic-assisted laparoscopic cholecystectomy, marks a significant step in the adoption of advanced surgical technology in the region and could expand access to more precise, minimally invasive procedures.

Gallbladder removal, or cholecystectomy, is commonly performed to treat conditions such as gallstones and inflammation of the gallbladder. Traditionally, the procedure can be carried out through conventional open surgery or laparoscopic surgery, commonly known as keyhole surgery.

Robotic-assisted surgery builds on the keyhole approach by giving surgeons enhanced visualisation and greater flexibility in manipulating surgical instruments.

According to Dr Abdulkarim Abdalla, Chair of the Department of Surgery at AKUH,N, the technology provides surgeons with a three-dimensional view of the surgical field, allowing them to better appreciate anatomical structures during an operation.

“Robotic-assisted surgery builds on the benefits of conventional keyhole surgery by providing surgeons with a three-dimensional view of the surgical field, greater flexibility of movement, and improved access to areas that can be difficult to visualise using traditional techniques,” Dr Abdalla said.

Unlike the perception created by the term “robotic surgery,” the technology does not mean that a machine independently operates.

Instead, the surgeon remains fully in control throughout the procedure, operating from a specialised console that controls the camera and robotic instruments inside the patient.

The robotic instruments are designed to replicate and enhance the movement of the human hand, including allowing surgeons to make precise movements in confined spaces.

“The robotic instruments have a greater range of movement and closely mimic the motions of the human hand, enabling greater precision and control during surgery. This allows us to perform procedures more safely,” Dr Abdalla said.

One of the major technological advantages is enhanced dexterity. Conventional laparoscopic instruments have limited movement, while robotic instruments can articulate in several directions, allowing surgeons to perform delicate tasks such as stitching in areas that may be difficult to reach.

The system also provides magnified, high-definition, three-dimensional visualisation of the operating field.

For surgeons, the technology can also reduce some of the physical strain associated with lengthy laparoscopic procedures. Rather than standing for extended periods while manipulating instruments, surgeons can operate while seated at a console.

For patients, robotic-assisted surgery retains the established advantages of minimally invasive surgery.

These include smaller surgical incisions, reduced post-operative pain, shorter hospital stays and faster recovery compared with traditional open surgery, although outcomes can vary depending on the patient's condition, the complexity of the procedure, and other clinical factors.

The introduction of the technology in Nairobi is therefore significant beyond the individual gallbladder procedure. It signals the growing availability of advanced surgical capabilities within the region, potentially reducing the need for some patients to travel abroad for highly specialised procedures.

AKUH,N Chief Executive Officer Rashid Khalani said the milestone builds on the hospital’s history of introducing new medical technologies and services in Kenya and the region.

“Since our inception, Aga Khan University Hospital has built a tradition of introducing many healthcare firsts for Kenya and the region. This latest milestone continues that legacy. We invest in innovation because it enables safer, precise and evidence-based care for our patients,” Khalani said.

He said the hospital intends to expand the use of robotic-assisted surgery to benefit more patients while strengthening surgical training, research and clinical excellence across the region.

The development comes at a time when healthcare systems globally are increasingly adopting technology to improve the precision, safety and efficiency of medical procedures.

Robotic surgery is already used in several specialties worldwide, including urology, gynecology, colorectal surgery and general surgery.

However, the technology is not intended to replace surgeons. Rather, it serves as an advanced tool that can enhance a surgeon’s capabilities.

Its successful use also depends on appropriately trained surgical teams, supporting infrastructure and careful patient selection.

For East Africa, the adoption of robotic-assisted surgery represents both an opportunity and a challenge: while the technology could improve access to advanced surgical care, its cost, availability and the need for specialized training remain important considerations.

AKUH, N’s latest milestone could therefore pave the way for broader investment in robotic surgery, specialist training and research, potentially strengthening the region’s capacity to deliver complex procedures locally.

The first robotic gallbladder removal is more than a technological demonstration. It represents a shift towards a new generation of surgical care in which advanced imaging, precision instruments and surgeon expertise work together to make minimally invasive procedures increasingly sophisticated.

As the technology becomes more established, the focus will now shift from achieving a regional first to determining how robotic-assisted surgery can be safely, effectively and sustainably integrated into routine surgical care and made accessible to a wider number of patients.