African beauty: Why women account for 88 per cent of cosmetic surgeries

One Saturday morning last month, nearly 100 people gathered at a complex in Gigiri, Nairobi, to grace the launch of Avane Plastic Surgery Hospital (APSH), a facility exclusively dedicated to plastic surgery and aesthetics.
A glance at the crowd revealed an unmistakable fact: the majority of the attendees, arguably drawn from the neighbouring affluent suburbs, were women. For every two men, there appeared to be eight women.
Facts First
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