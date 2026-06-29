African beauty: Why women account for 88 per cent of cosmetic surgeries

Women account for nearly 90 per cent of cosmetic surgeries in Kenya, a new study shows. [iStockphoto]

One Saturday morning last month, nearly 100 people gathered at a complex in Gigiri, Nairobi, to grace the launch of Avane Plastic Surgery Hospital (APSH), a facility exclusively dedicated to plastic surgery and aesthetics.

A glance at the crowd revealed an unmistakable fact: the majority of the attendees, arguably drawn from the neighbouring affluent suburbs, were women. For every two men, there appeared to be eight women.