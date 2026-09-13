Kenya pushing for clear food warning labels

Kenya is increasing its efforts to introduce mandatory front-of-pack warning labels on packaged foods.

This move is aimed at helping consumers make healthier choices and curb the rise of non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

The now proposed labels will appear on the front of food packages and they will clearly inform consumers when the products contain high levels of sugar, salt, or unhealthy fats.

This comes after the introduction of the Kenya Nutrient Profile Model (KNPM), a scientific tool that identifies foods that may pose health risks and experts says the need for these labels is urgent.

Studies show that nearly three out of four packaged foods in Kenya contain excessive amounts of harmful nutrients.

“Front-of-pack warning labels are about giving consumers clear, simple information at the point of purchase,” said Celine Awuor, CEO of International Institute for Legislative Affairs (IILA).

“They empower families to make informed decisions and protect their health.”

Health advocates argue that clearer information will also encourage manufacturers to reformulate products and reduce harmful ingredients.

As Kenya considers adopting this policy, stakeholders say it could mark a significant step toward improving public health and reducing the burden of diet-related diseases.

Currently, most packaged foods carry nutritional information on the back of the pack with experts arguing that the information is often too technical and difficult for ordinary consumers to interpret.

“Access to clear nutrition information is not optional—it is a constitutional right,” said Allan Maleche, CEO of KELIN.

“Every Kenyan has the right to know what they are eating and feeding their families.”

Front of pack warning labels aim to address this gap by providing simple, visible warnings on products high in sugar, salt, or fats.

This ensures that consumers can quickly understand potential health risks without needing technical knowledge.

Health advocates say the issue goes beyond information—it is about protecting families from rising cases of diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and obesity.

“Information must be accessible and easy to understand, if it is hidden or confusing, then consumers are not truly empowered” Maleche added.

Supporters of the policy believe that clear labelling will create a more transparent food environment and strengthen consumer protection in Kenya.

Kenya is taking bold steps to transform its food environment through the proposed introduction of front-of-pack warning labels, a policy designed to reduce exposure to unhealthy foods.

The initiative comes amid growing concern over the increasing availability and marketing of ultra-processed foods, many of which are high in sugar, salt, and fats.

“Consumers have a right to know what is in their food,” said Celine Awuor, CEO of IILA.

“These labels will make important nutrition information visible and easy to understand.”

The policy is also closely linked to efforts to protect children from aggressive marketing of unhealthy products.

Experts warn that children are particularly vulnerable to advertising that makes unhealthy foods appear appealing.

“Warning labels and marketing controls work together to protect children and families,” said Maleche.

“The goal is not to restrict choice, but to ensure truthful information and healthier environments.”

Public health experts emphasize that the move is not anti-business but pro-consumer. By setting clear rules, the policy is expected to create a fairer marketplace while safeguarding the health of Kenyans.

If adopted, the labeling system could play a key role in reducing diet-related diseases and promoting a healthier future for the country.