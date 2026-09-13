×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Kenya pushing for clear food warning labels

Health & Science
 By Ndung’u Gachane | 1d ago | 3 min read

Kenya is increasing its efforts to introduce mandatory front-of-pack warning labels on packaged foods.

This move is aimed at helping consumers make healthier choices and curb the rise of non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

The now proposed labels will appear on the front of food packages and they will clearly inform consumers when the products contain high levels of sugar, salt, or unhealthy fats.

This comes after the introduction of the Kenya Nutrient Profile Model (KNPM), a scientific tool that identifies foods that may pose health risks and experts says the need for these labels is urgent.

Studies show that nearly three out of four packaged foods in Kenya contain excessive amounts of harmful nutrients.

“Front-of-pack warning labels are about giving consumers clear, simple information at the point of purchase,” said Celine Awuor, CEO of International Institute for Legislative Affairs (IILA).

“They empower families to make informed decisions and protect their health.”

Health advocates argue that clearer information will also encourage manufacturers to reformulate products and reduce harmful ingredients.

As Kenya considers adopting this policy, stakeholders say it could mark a significant step toward improving public health and reducing the burden of diet-related diseases.

Currently, most packaged foods carry nutritional information on the back of the pack with experts arguing that the information is often too technical and difficult for ordinary consumers to interpret.

“Access to clear nutrition information is not optional—it is a constitutional right,” said Allan Maleche, CEO of KELIN.

“Every Kenyan has the right to know what they are eating and feeding their families.”

Front of pack warning labels aim to address this gap by providing simple, visible warnings on products high in sugar, salt, or fats.

This ensures that consumers can quickly understand potential health risks without needing technical knowledge.

Health advocates say the issue goes beyond information—it is about protecting families from rising cases of diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and obesity.

“Information must be accessible and easy to understand, if it is hidden or confusing, then consumers are not truly empowered” Maleche added.

Supporters of the policy believe that clear labelling will create a more transparent food environment and strengthen consumer protection in Kenya.

Kenya is taking bold steps to transform its food environment through the proposed introduction of front-of-pack warning labels, a policy designed to reduce exposure to unhealthy foods.

The initiative comes amid growing concern over the increasing availability and marketing of ultra-processed foods, many of which are high in sugar, salt, and fats.

“Consumers have a right to know what is in their food,” said Celine Awuor, CEO of IILA.

“These labels will make important nutrition information visible and easy to understand.”

The policy is also closely linked to efforts to protect children from aggressive marketing of unhealthy products.

Experts warn that children are particularly vulnerable to advertising that makes unhealthy foods appear appealing.

“Warning labels and marketing controls work together to protect children and families,” said Maleche.

“The goal is not to restrict choice, but to ensure truthful information and healthier environments.”

Public health experts emphasize that the move is not anti-business but pro-consumer. By setting clear rules, the policy is expected to create a fairer marketplace while safeguarding the health of Kenyans.

If adopted, the labeling system could play a key role in reducing diet-related diseases and promoting a healthier future for the country.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Experts warn of hidden diabetes crisis as obesity and chronic disease rise
Experts warn of hidden diabetes crisis as obesity and chronic disease rise
Next article
Sickle Cell: A strange malaria advantage, but not immunity
Sickle Cell: A strange malaria advantage, but not immunity
.

Similar Articles

Born too soon: Inside Siaya's race to save preterm babies
By Maryann Muganda 2026-09-14 08:00:00
Born too soon: Inside Siaya's race to save preterm babies
The silent mental health burden of motherhood
By Brian Kisanji 2026-09-14 08:00:00
The silent mental health burden of motherhood
Stakeholders call for government intervention in fertility treatment
By Phares Mutembei 2026-09-14 06:15:00
Stakeholders call for government intervention in fertility treatment
.

Latest Articles

Experts warn of hidden diabetes crisis as obesity and chronic disease rise
Experts warn of hidden diabetes crisis as obesity and chronic disease rise
Health & Science
By Noel Nabiswa
2026-09-14 11:27:40
Premium
Sickle Cell: A strange malaria advantage, but not immunity
Health & Science
By Rodgers Otiso
2026-09-14 08:00:00
Premium
Born too soon: Inside Siaya's race to save preterm babies
Health & Science
By Maryann Muganda
2026-09-14 08:00:00
Premium
The silent mental health burden of motherhood
Health & Science
By Brian Kisanji
2026-09-14 08:00:00
.

Recommended Articles

>Medics mourns Dr David Silverstein
By Mike Kihaki 2026-09-13 21:47:04
Medics mourns Dr David Silverstein
>11 Months of pain: Baby Ethan's deadly fight for a new liver that never came
By Rodgers Otiso 2026-09-13 15:21:23
11 Months of pain: Baby Ethan's deadly fight for a new liver that never came
>Kenya pushing for clear food warning labels
By Ndung’u Gachane 2026-09-13 11:28:00
Kenya pushing for clear food warning labels
>Relief for diabetic patients as new prescription is introduced
By Ryan Kerubo 2026-09-13 07:05:00
Relief for diabetic patients as new prescription is introduced
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved