How ignoring early health warning signs is costing Kenyans their lives

For many patients, serious illnesses do not begin with a dramatic moment. They start quietly: a persistent cough mistaken for a passing infection, a swelling dismissed as harmless, unexplained weight loss blamed on poor diet, or recurring pain assumed to be normal. At first, there is always a reason to wait.

Some believe the symptoms will disappear with time. Others turn to over-the-counter medication, traditional remedies or home-based treatments, hoping they will recover without visiting a health facility. For some, the fear of discovering a serious illness becomes stronger than the need to seek medical help. But as the waiting continues, diseases that could have been detected and managed early silently progress.