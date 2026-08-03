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Palliative care in Bungoma: why addressing the pain as one battles chronic disease is important

Health & Science
 By Jackline Inyanji | 31m ago | 6 min read

Cancer patients in Bungoma County will no longer have to travel to Kakamega, Kisumu or Eldoret for services. The county government has introduced sessions for cancer victims in a bid to as one of the ways to combat the disease. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for nearly 10 million deaths each year or nearly one in six deaths.

By 2050: Cases are projected to nearly double to 35 million annually. Most common cases being Lung: 1.86 million deaths, Colon and rectum: 918,000 deaths, Liver: 732,000 deaths Speaking after a meeting between health workers, cancer patients, survivors and their caregivers, Bungoma Referral Hospital Medical Superintendent Simon Kisaka said they were determined to improve the health of patients.

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