Palliative care in Bungoma: why addressing the pain as one battles chronic disease is important

Cancer patients in Bungoma County will no longer have to travel to Kakamega, Kisumu or Eldoret for services. The county government has introduced sessions for cancer victims in a bid to as one of the ways to combat the disease. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for nearly 10 million deaths each year or nearly one in six deaths.

By 2050: Cases are projected to nearly double to 35 million annually. Most common cases being Lung: 1.86 million deaths, Colon and rectum: 918,000 deaths, Liver: 732,000 deaths Speaking after a meeting between health workers, cancer patients, survivors and their caregivers, Bungoma Referral Hospital Medical Superintendent Simon Kisaka said they were determined to improve the health of patients.