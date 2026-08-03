Periods on pause: Growing use of menstrual delay pills sparks health debate

Experts warn that excessive use of menstrual delay pills affects women's hormones. [Getty]

The increasing use of menstrual delay pills by women seeking to postpone their monthly periods has sparked concern among healthcare professionals, with experts warning against self-medication and urging women to seek medical advice before using the drugs.

The medication, commonly used to delay menstruation for weddings, holidays, examinations, sporting activities and religious events, has become a widely discussed topic on social media, where women continue to share mixed experiences about its effectiveness and side effects.

Raphael Oduol, Senior Clinician at Got Agulu Sub-County Hospital, says menstrual delay medication can be safe when prescribed by a healthcare professional but should never be taken without proper medical assessment. According to Oduol, menstrual delay pills such as Norethisterone are prescription hormonal medicines used to temporarily postpone menstruation by maintaining high levels of progesterone, preventing the uterus from shedding its lining.