Funding delays threaten Ebola clinical trials

Concerns are growing that delays in financing critical Ebola clinical trials could hamper efforts to contain the rapidly expanding outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)
The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) is warning that an urgent USD18 million funding gap is jeopardising key elements of the emergency response.
The warning comes days after global health partners unveiled an ambitious strategy aimed at ensuring vaccines and treatments for rare Ebola strains are developed before rather than during, future outbreaks.
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