DRC to launch trial of two Ebola treatments as scientists seek to cut deaths

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Healthcare workers disinfect a stretcher after transporting a patient suffering from the Ebola virus disease from an ambulance at the Ebola Treatment Center in Bunia, Ituri, in the east of the DRC on June 23, 2026. [AFP]

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is set to begin a clinical trial next week to evaluate two potential treatments for the ongoing Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak, in what could mark a major step forward in efforts to reduce deaths from the disease.

The trial will assess whether the antivirals MBP134 and remdesivir can improve survival among patients infected with Bundibugyo virus disease, either when administered individually or in combination.

Announcing the development, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said preparations for the study had been completed and the trial was ready to begin.

"Preparations are now complete for a trial of two Ebola therapeutics that is expected to start in DRC next week," said Tedros.

The study comes as the DRC continues to battle a growing Ebola outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo strain, which has also spread into neighbouring Uganda.

According to Tedros, researchers will investigate whether the two antiviral drugs can help reduce mortality among infected patients.

"The trial will evaluate whether two antivirals, MBP134 and remdesivir, can help to reduce mortality in patients with Bundibugyo virus disease, alone or in combination," he said.

The WHO chief thanked the United States government and Gilead Sciences for donating doses that will be used in the study.

"We thank the United States and Gilead Sciences for donating doses for the trial. Together with our partners we will announce more information next week," Tedros said.

Health officials say community engagement will be a critical part of the research process, particularly in areas affected by the outbreak where public trust is essential for the success of clinical studies.

"WHO and our partners are working closely with the communities to inform and involve them in the trial," Tedros said.

He added that efforts are also underway to ensure affected communities benefit from the treatments if they prove successful.

"We are also working to ensure the communities have access to the therapeutics should they prove safe and efficacious," he said.

The trial will be conducted by a consortium of partners comprising the DRC's National Institute for Biomedical Research (INRB), humanitarian medical organisation ALIMA, Oxford University and WHO.

The study is being closely watched by global health experts because there are currently no licensed therapeutics specifically approved for the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola. Scientists hope the findings could provide new tools to help clinicians manage future outbreaks and improve patient survival.

Results from the trial are expected to inform the global response to the current outbreak and strengthen efforts to develop evidence-based treatments for one of the world's deadliest viral diseases.