why eye care matters more than we think: Simple steps to protect your vision

2.2 billion people worldwide suffer from visual impairment. [iStockphoto]

Eye health is often ignored in daily life, yet specialists warn that many cases of vision loss are preventable when detected and managed early. Conditions such as cataracts, glaucoma, diabetic eye disease and refractive errors continue to affect millions globally, often progressing silently until damage becomes severe.

The World Health Organisation estimates that at least 2.2 billion people globally live with vision impairment or blindness, with more than one billion cases either preventable or still unaddressed.

In Kenya, eye health professionals say many people only seek care when symptoms have already advanced, making treatment more difficult and sometimes irreversible.

Experts say a major challenge is not only access to care, but also everyday behaviour, especially self-medication and delayed diagnosis.

Daniel Mochere, President of the Optometrists Association of Kenya, warns against casual handling of eye problems.

“An eye is a very vital organ. It’s not anyone who should be touching your eye when it needs help.”

He further stresses the importance of routine care.

“Having a regular eye check-up every year is essential.”

He also cautions against buying medication from chemists without a proper diagnosis, noting that eye injuries and infections require clinical assessment before treatment.

Bernard Agpor, CEO of the Africa Ophthalmology Network Foundation, says many eye problems begin at the community level, where people delay seeking care.

“We notice a lot of issues and gaps, especially at the community level.”

He adds that most patients are based in local areas, meaning early awareness and timely referral remain critical in preventing avoidable blindness.

The challenge is not only medical but also behavioural and systemic. Many people skip routine eye checks, self-medicate or purchase eyewear without proper diagnosis, while others delay treatment due to cost or lack of awareness.

There is also a growing concern around “eyewear culture,” where individuals buy glasses from unregulated vendors without undergoing proper eye examinations. Experts warn that this can worsen underlying conditions, especially when glasses are used to mask symptoms rather than treat the root cause.

Specialists also caution against using over-the-counter eye drops and unprescribed treatments without professional evaluation, noting that this can worsen infections or delay treatment. They emphasise that even mild symptoms such as redness, itching or blurred vision should be clinically assessed.

Experts stress that eye health is closely tied to quality of life, productivity and independence, and early action remains the strongest defence against vision loss.

Here are simple ways to protect your eyes and maintain good vision:

Prioritise regular eye check-ups

Healthy individuals should undergo a full eye examination once a year. Those living with diabetes or hypertension should do so at least twice a year, as these conditions can silently damage the eyes.

Do not buy eyewear without proper testing

Glasses should only be prescribed after clinical examination to ensure accuracy and prevent worsening vision problems.

Eat a balanced diet

Foods rich in vitamin A, leafy vegetables, fruits and fish, support good eye health. Nutrition plays an important role in maintaining vision.

Do not self-medicate or use eye drops without prescription

Avoid over-the-counter eye medication without professional guidance. Using the wrong drops can worsen infections or delay proper diagnosis. Chemist-based quick fixes may also mask serious underlying conditions.

Respond early to changes in vision

Pain, redness, blurred vision or irritation should be checked immediately. Delayed treatment can lead to permanent damage.

Protect eyes from strain and environmental stress

Take breaks from screens, reduce prolonged exposure to digital devices, ensure proper lighting when reading, and avoid dust or irritants without protection.

Screen children early

Undetected vision problems in children can affect learning and development. Early screening helps ensure timely correction and better academic outcomes.

Do not delay referrals to specialists

Diagnosis is only the first step. Patients should follow through with referrals to ensure conditions are properly managed before they progress. This helps prevent reversible conditions from becoming permanent vision loss. Eye care should always be handled by trained professionals.