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Cataracts: Key drivers of Kenya's blindness crisis

Health & Science
 By Juliet Omelo | 2h ago | 3 min read

 

 Executive Director for the Kenya Society for the blind Samson Waweru during an interview with The Standard. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

Cataracts remain the leading cause of blindness in Kenya, with experts warning that millions of cases could be prevented or treated if access to eye care services is expanded.

Data from the Kenya Society for the Blind shows that over 750,000 Kenyans are currently blind or visually impaired, while an estimated 15 million people, nearly one in every four, are at risk of losing their sight due to undiagnosed or untreated conditions.

Executive Director Samson Waweru said cataracts account for the largest share of blindness cases in the country, despite being easily treatable through a simple surgical procedure.

“About 95 per cent of these cases are preventable or treatable, yet many Kenyans continue to lose their sight because they do not access screening and treatment services in time,” he said.

He added, “Cataracts, which are the leading cause of blindness, can be cured through a simple surgery that restores sight almost completely. The challenge is not the treatment, but access.”

As the organisation marks 70 years since its establishment in 1956, it is calling for urgent action to address what it describes as a growing but largely avoidable public health crisis.

“For decades, persons with visual impairment faced exclusion from education, employment and basic services. While we have made progress, significant gaps still remain,” Waweru said.

Over the years, the society has played a central role in reducing avoidable blindness through partnerships with the government and international organisations such as Sightsavers and CBM.

These collaborations have supported the establishment of eye care units in county referral hospitals and facilitated tens of thousands of cataract surgeries across the country.

“These interventions have significantly reduced the prevalence of avoidable blindness in many communities,” he said.

Globally, the burden remains high. According to the World Health Organisation, at least 2.2 billion people live with vision impairment, with over one billion cases considered preventable or treatable. Cataracts alone affect more than 94 million people worldwide.

“The reality is that millions of people are losing their sight unnecessarily simply because services are not accessible. Kenya faces the same challenge,” Waweru said.

To mark its 70th anniversary, the society plans to launch a nationwide campaign in June, coinciding with Cataract Awareness Month, to raise Sh200 million.

“The funds will help us upgrade our eye clinic into a Level 4 Eye Hospital, expand surgical services, and strengthen outreach programmes so that more Kenyans can access care,” he said.

Additional investments will target inclusive education, rehabilitation services and assistive technologies such as braille machines and white canes.

“A cataract surgery can restore sight. A white cane restores independence. Education restores opportunity. These are life-changing interventions,” Waweru noted.

The campaign will also feature a national cycling event dubbed “Ride for Sight, Pedal for Inclusion,” aimed at mobilising public support and raising awareness on preventable blindness.

Beyond treatment, society continues to focus on rehabilitation and independence.

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