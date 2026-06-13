Why couples should undergo medical screening before "I do"

Beatrice Mwange has endured years of silent pain and emotional turmoil over her inability to conceive. The 32-year-old woman from Mbale in Vihiga County has gradually withdrawn from friends, church activities and family gatherings.
What was once a source of joy and community has become a painful reminder of her situation, as conversations inevitably turn to children — a subject that now fills her with deep distress and anxiety.
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