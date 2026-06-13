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Why couples should undergo medical screening before "I do"

Health & Science
 By Mercy Kahenda | 1h ago | 5 min read
 

Screening helps couples spot fertility issues, inherited risks, and challenges early.Couples unknowingly pass on preventable genetic and medical conditions to their children.

Beatrice Mwange has endured years of silent pain and emotional turmoil over her inability to conceive. The 32-year-old woman from Mbale in Vihiga County has gradually withdrawn from friends, church activities and family gatherings.

What was once a source of joy and community has become a painful reminder of her situation, as conversations inevitably turn to children — a subject that now fills her with deep distress and anxiety.

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