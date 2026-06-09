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Why Stephen Irungu is teaching boys about menstrual health

Health & Science
 By Mercy Kahenda | 1h ago | 2 min read
 Stephen Irungu, Menstrual Hygiene Management Ambassador, Huru Internations, speaks to Health Club Members and Ngunyumu Primary School in the Korogocho informal settlement of Nairobi. [Courtesy, UNICEF]

In many Kenyan communities, menstruation remains a deeply private subject, often discussed in whispers and surrounded by stigma and shame. Conversations about menstrual health are largely confined to girls and women.

However, in the heart of Nairobi’s informal settlements, The Standard met Steve Irungu, a man determined to change that narrative.

Irungu, a menstrual health champion, was inspired by his experiences growing up in a family of four alongside his sister. He recalls watching her silently endure painful menstrual cramps and discomfort, often with little support or understanding from those around her. “I saw how much she struggled during her periods,” he says. “At the time, I did not fully understand menstruation, but I became curious. I wanted to know why girls suffered in silence and how I could help ease their suffering.”

What began as curiosity gradually evolved into a lifelong mission.

Today, Irungu is among a growing number of male advocates stepping into what has traditionally been viewed as a women-only space: menstrual health advocacy. Through community outreach programmes and school visits, he educates both boys and girls about menstruation, challenges harmful myths and encourages men to actively support women and girls during their periods.

In schools across Nairobi’s informal settlements, he leads open discussions aimed at helping girls understand that menstruation is a natural biological process and nothing to be ashamed of. “Many girls grow up believing menstruation is a curse or something dirty because nobody talks openly about it,” he says.

His work, however, extends beyond educating girls. He also trains boys on how to support their sisters, classmates, mothers and future partners, conversations that are rarely encouraged in many African homes and communities.

“Boys must understand menstruation too,” he says. “If a girl stains her uniform at school, she should not be laughed at. She deserves support and dignity.”

He teaches boys practical ways to help, including protecting girls from ridicule, assisting them in accessing sanitary products and creating safe, understanding environments.

Despite growing awareness of menstrual hygiene, male involvement remains limited. According to Irungu, many men still avoid discussing menstruation openly for fear of ridicule.

“If a man says he bought sanitary towels for his wife or girlfriend, some people will still laugh at him or view him as weak,” he says.

This silence continues to fuel stigma and misinformation. In some communities, menstruating girls are discouraged from interacting with boys, attending social activities or participating fully in class. Cultural myths and taboos surrounding menstruation continue to isolate many girls at a time when they need support the most. 

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