Early signs of autism every parent should watch closely

It is a lifelong condition marked by difficulties in social interaction, communication, and repetitive behaviours.Some autistic children have sleep disorders and seizures that is managed with medication.

Stigma, discrimination, and pity pushed Karen Muriuki to rise above adversity and become an advocate for the inclusion of autistic children in the society.Now a champion for persons with autism and other disabilities, the 45-year-old Nairobi resident dedicates her life to sensitising communities and challenging long-held misconceptions.But her autistic journey has not been easy.

Diagnosed with autism at the age of three in 1985, Muriuki, who is a neurodiversity consultant at Ubongo International and organising secretary at Differently Talented Society of Kenya, says her early years were marked by confusion, stigma and cruelty.