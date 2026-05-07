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Sulphur concerns: Why it is harmful to humans

Health & Science
 By Mercy Kahenda | 14h ago | 5 min read
 Petrol and diesel being imported contain up to 50mg/kg of sulphur, against the previously adopted standard of below 10mg/kg. [File, Standard] 

Importation of low-quality fuel into the country is likely to result in increased hospitalisation and health complications because of high sulphur content, health experts have warned.

Petrol and diesel being imported contain up to 50mg/kg of sulphur, against the previously adopted standard of below 10mg/kg.

According to health experts, the higher sulphur content poses a major public health concern and is likely to trigger more respiratory-related illnesses.

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