×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
Premium

Study ranks Kenyan youth among top globally in mental wellbeing

Health & Science
 By Ryan Kerubo | 1h ago | 4 min read
 

Kenyan youth ranked among the world’s best in mental well-being. [File, Standard]

Globally, young adults are facing a silent crisis. According to the 2025 Global Mind Health Report by Sapien Labs, nearly 41 per cent of internet-connected youth aged 18–34 struggle with declines in emotional, cognitive, social and physical capacities that affect daily life.

From North America to Europe, young people are four times more likely than those over 55 to experience mental health challenges of clinical significance. Yet amid this worldwide downturn, a striking exception emerges: African youth, and particularly those in Kenya, are outperforming peers in wealthier nations.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
'GIST cancer has shown me how few friends I have despite my great fame'
'GIST cancer has shown me how few friends I have despite my great fame'
Next article
Community take the lead in Limuru forest restoration
Community take the lead in Limuru forest restoration
.

Similar Articles

Nairobi to host global medical expo in April
By James Wanzala 2026-04-19 15:59:33
Nairobi to host global medical expo in April
Civil Servants Union threatens legal action over SHA benefits, rejects PSC structure
By Juliet Omelo 2026-04-16 13:04:00
Civil Servants Union threatens legal action over SHA benefits, rejects PSC structure
Gut microbiomes of elephants altered by livestock in shared spaces
By George Kebaso 2026-04-15 16:19:45
Gut microbiomes of elephants altered by livestock in shared spaces
.

Latest Articles

'GIST cancer has shown me how few friends I have despite my great fame'
Premium
'GIST cancer has shown me how few friends I have despite my great fame'
Health & Science
By Noel Nabiswa
2026-04-20 06:00:00
Premium
Study ranks Kenyan youth among top globally in mental wellbeing
Health & Science
By Ryan Kerubo
2026-04-20 06:00:00
Community take the lead in Limuru forest restoration
Health & Science
By Juliet Omelo
2026-04-19 17:42:41
Civil Servants Union threatens legal action over SHA benefits, rejects PSC structure
Health & Science
By Juliet Omelo
2026-04-16 13:04:00
.

Recommended Articles

>Donor funding declines as Kenya shifts toward health self-reliance
By Ryan Kerubo 2026-04-15 10:38:43
Donor funding declines as Kenya shifts toward health self-reliance
>Chaos at KNH as nurses strike leaves many patients stranded
By Noel Nabiswa 2026-04-14 20:29:11
Chaos at KNH as nurses strike leaves many patients stranded
>Senators flag staff shortage, poor services at Nakuru county referral hospital
By Yvonne Chepkwony 2026-04-14 17:00:39
Senators flag staff shortage, poor services at Nakuru county referral hospital
>Fallen flag: Why erectile dysfunction is no longer just an older men's problem
By Eunice Omollo And Maryann Muganda 2026-04-14 15:52:53
Fallen flag: Why erectile dysfunction is no longer just an older men's problem
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved