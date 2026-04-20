Study ranks Kenyan youth among top globally in mental wellbeing

Kenyan youth ranked among the world’s best in mental well-being. [File, Standard]

Globally, young adults are facing a silent crisis. According to the 2025 Global Mind Health Report by Sapien Labs, nearly 41 per cent of internet-connected youth aged 18–34 struggle with declines in emotional, cognitive, social and physical capacities that affect daily life.

From North America to Europe, young people are four times more likely than those over 55 to experience mental health challenges of clinical significance. Yet amid this worldwide downturn, a striking exception emerges: African youth, and particularly those in Kenya, are outperforming peers in wealthier nations.