Meru doctors set to strike over 'exploitative' contracts, stalled promotions

KMPDU Secretary General Dr Davji Atellah. [File,Standard]

Doctors in Meru County could walk off the job after the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) issued a 14-day strike notice to the county government over what it calls years of ignored labour obligations.

The notice, delivered to County Secretary David Baariu on February 20, sets a strike deadline of midnight on March 6, 2026, if the county fails to meet the union's demands in full.

KMPDU Secretary General Dr Davji Atellah said the decision came after repeated failed attempts to resolve the disputes through dialogue.

"Despite our numerous attempts to seek an amicable resolution through follow-up engagements, the county leadership has demonstrated a blatant disregard for the Employment Act, the Labour Relations Act, the Doctors' 2017-2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) and the Schemes of Service," said Atellah in a statement.

At the heart of the dispute is the county's continued use of locum and short-term contracts.

The union demands the immediate conversion of all affected doctors to Permanent and Pensionable terms.

KMPDU also wants the county to effect long-overdue promotions, noting that some doctors have remained in the same job group for more than 10 years, resulting in salary stagnation.

The union further accused the county of pushing doctors to work well beyond the statutory 40-hour work week, citing burnout and the inability to access study leave as consequences of acute staffing shortages.

Meru County has also been accused of routinely blocking doctors from pursuing postgraduate studies, a move KMPDU says jeopardises professional development and the future of specialised healthcare in the region.

Atellah warned that the union would not accept half-measures.

"Upon the expiry of this period, if the county government fails to meet these demands in totality, all doctors shall withdraw their services and down tools effective midnight on Friday, 6 March 2026," noted Atellah.