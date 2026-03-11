Why regenerative medicine is the future of healthcare

Dr Arshni Jayesh Malde of TIA Clinics performs photobiomodulation to a client at her facility in Nairobi. [Killiad Sinide, Standard]

For decades, modern medicine, particularly in the aesthetic field, has focused on correcting what is visible: smoothing wrinkles, restoring hairlines, or masking signs of ageing. But a quiet transformation is taking place in healthcare globally, one that is shifting the focus from surface-level solutions to deeper biological repair.

The future, experts say, lies in regenerative medicine, a field that works at the cellular level to restore the body’s natural ability to heal itself.

In Kenya, this shift is beginning to gain ground as more physicians adopt science-backed therapies that go beyond cosmetic enhancement to address overall biological health.

Dr Arshni Jayesh Malde, founder and medical director of TIA Clinics in Nairobi, says the conversation around aesthetics is evolving into something far more comprehensive.

“The face is not separate from the body,” Malde explains, adding, “Skin, hair, energy levels, immunity and the ageing process are all reflections of what is happening at a cellular level. Regenerative medicine focuses on correcting the underlying cause rather than simply camouflaging symptoms.”

At the centre of this approach are a number of advanced therapeutic modalities including photobiomodulation (PBM), peptides, moxibustion, Korean head spa therapy and biologics such as growth factor concentrates (GFC) and stem cells.

While some of these methods may sound futuristic, many are rooted in decades of research and, in some cases, ancient medical traditions now being validated through modern science.

One such therapy is moxibustion, a technique derived from East Asian medicine that uses controlled therapeutic heat to stimulate specific points on the body.

Traditionally used to improve circulation and restore balance, the therapy is now being studied for its regenerative potential.

“When heat is applied in a controlled medical setting, it can enhance microcirculation and stimulate mitochondrial activity, essentially improving how cells produce energy,” says Dr Malde, “When cells function better, tissues are able to repair themselves more efficiently.”

Another emerging therapy gaining traction in regenerative medicine is photobiomodulation, or PBM. This technique uses specific wavelengths of red and near-infrared light to stimulate cellular energy production, reduce inflammation and accelerate tissue healing.

According to Dr Malde, light therapy is no longer just a cosmetic tool.

“Light can act as a biological instruction to the cell,” she says, “When used correctly, PBM increases ATP, the energy currency of the cell, which supports tissue repair, nerve recovery and even improves how the body responds to regenerative treatments like stem cells or growth factors.”

Equally transformative are peptides, small chains of amino acids that function as biological messengers within the body. Unlike traditional pharmaceuticals that often override natural processes, peptides work by signalling the body to repair or regulate itself.

“In many ways peptides are the language of cellular communication,” the doctor explains, “They instruct tissues to regenerate collagen, balance hormones, support metabolic health and even reduce systemic inflammation. Instead of forcing a result, they activate the body’s innate repair mechanisms.”

Regenerative medicine is also beginning to rethink treatments that have traditionally been viewed as purely cosmetic. The Korean head spa, for instance, has gained popularity globally as a luxury hair and scalp treatment. Yet researchers and clinicians are increasingly recognising its therapeutic potential.

“The scalp is one of the most vascular and neurologically active areas of the body,” he says, “When treated properly, scalp therapy improves circulation to hair follicles, reduces stress hormones, and even influences sleep and mental clarity through nervous system regulation.”

At the heart of regenerative medicine, however, lie biologics such as growth factor concentrates (GFC) and stem cell-based therapies. These treatments work by delivering signalling molecules that stimulate tissue repair, collagen production and cellular renewal.

Growth factor concentrates use components derived from the patient’s own blood to trigger healing responses in tissues such as skin and hair follicles. Stem cells, meanwhile, hold the potential to regenerate damaged tissue and modulate immune responses.

But the real power of regenerative medicine, Dr Malde emphasises, lies not in any single treatment but in the way different therapies are integrated.

“When we combine circulation-enhancing therapies like moxibustion, cellular energy boosters like PBM, biological signalling molecules such as peptides and growth factors, and nervous system therapies like scalp treatment, we create the ideal environment for the body to regenerate,” she says.

This integrated approach represents a shift away from episodic treatments toward systems-level healing, a philosophy that sees longevity, energy, immunity and appearance as interconnected outcomes of cellular health.

For Kenya, where lifestyle-related conditions such as stress, metabolic disorders and chronic inflammation are on the rise, regenerative medicine may offer a new frontier in preventive healthcare.

“Aesthetics without wellness is outdated,” Dr Malde says. “The future of medicine is not simply about looking younger, it is about restoring the body’s ability to function, repair and thrive.”

As regenerative medicine continues to evolve, its promise is becoming increasingly clear: the next era of healthcare will not merely treat disease or enhance appearance but will aim to rebuild the biological systems that sustain human health.